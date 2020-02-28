K-pop group BTS has asked fans to avoid watching their upcoming shows to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

They are set on filming several TV shows in Seoul this week, underscoring the release of their latest album, "Map Of The Soul: 7." The album has sold 4.02 million copies, according to their record label, Big Hit Entertainment. "That would make it the world's biggest-selling album since Ed Sheeran's Divide in 2017, based on pre-sales alone."

In an episode of the "The Howard Stern Show," Howard Stern opened up growing concern over the deadly coronavirus with his cast of comedic cohorts.

Staff member Salvatore "Sal" Governale was called out for asserting that the Korean-pop group and their staff were infected with the virus after spotting them during their visit to SiriusXM's New York headquarters on Friday, Feb. 21.

On February 24, the group streamed a press conference with no studio viewers present.

According to member Jimin, "Health is always on our minds these days, and our messages of facing your inner self and loving yourself are ultimately only possible when you're healthy."

Record label Big Hit Entertainment e-mailed fan club members that the shows will still happen, but without a studio audience.

In a statement, the band's management elaborated, "We have decided to fully co-operate with the government's policy to refrain from holding events with a massive number of participants in order to prevent the spread of coronavirus."

Seven people have died from coronavirus recently in South Korea. About 760 cases in the country have been recorded and over 7,000 troops have been quarantined after members of the military were diagnosed with the COVID-19.

The advice was after South Korea declares the highest alert as coronavirus infections surge.

"We would like to advise fans to refrain from visiting the venue of the press conference for your own safety, and ask you to support BTS by watching the press conference via live streaming," said Big Hit Entertainment.

The band continued to answer pre-selected questions from journalists at the press conference which took place in Seoul.

The press hall was virtually empty without swarms of adoring fans congregating and media outlets waving microphones and asking. questions of the members in a frenzy

BTS is still due to appear on the K-pop chart show "MCountdown" later this February and "Inkigayo," a "Top of the Pops"-style weekly program.

BTS apologized through e-mail to their fans who had been looking forward to watching them live and thanked them for understanding.

Unfortunately, the Korean Music Awards where BTS was nominated for Artist of the Year and Song of the Year has been canceled.

Formed in Seoul in 2013, BTS (Bangtan Boys) is a seven-member South Korean boy band that was originally a hip hop group. However, their musical style has evolved to include a wide range of genres.

South Korean broadcasters recently decided to uninvite audiences from their shows to help mitigate the outbreak.

On February 25, China and South Korea announced new cases of the disease, raising further concerns in both nations.

