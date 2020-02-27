Three weeks into the rebirth of the XFL season, the Houston Roughnecks looked like the class of the league while the same could not be said of the Tampa Bay Vipers. Attendance grew mostly due to a strong Seattle home opener.

We were led to believe entering Week 3 that the D.C. Defenders were one of the XFL's better teams and the Los Angeles Wildcats were one of the worst, but watching the latter play on the former Sunday, some rethinking might be needed.

The XFL fulfills its role between the NFL and collegiate ranks. Players are not as well-compensated for their contributions as they would be in the NFL. Therefore, getting into the NFL - and the rewards that come with that status - is the goal of every XFL player.

Performances from former Tennessee Titans players livened up the league, some of which saw more time in the NFL than others.

Some players may have a chance to battle for a starting spot or a role during training camp in the NFL.

Cardale Jones is balling for the DC Defenders, but more players are catching the eye of the NFL.

Jones is 13-0 between college and the pros. He has been on point in two outings for the Defenders. The former Ohio State signal-caller has seemed significantly more comfortable than most other quarterbacks in the league.

Austin Proehl from the Seattle Dragons only spent one day with the Titans, but has made an impact in three weeks with the XFL's Dragons. This was due to his finishing out Seattle's 24-12 loss to the Dallas Renegades with six receptions on seven targets.

Nelson Spruce was a touted prospect since he went out of Colorado in 2015. He accumulated 3,347 receiving yards and 23 touchdowns as a four-year starter in college. He now leads the XFL in receiving with 192 yards, catching two touchdowns in Week 2 with former Rams teammate Todd Gurley in attendance.

Rashad Ross from DC Defendors spent time on the Titans' practice squad during the 2013 season. He posted an impressive game on Saturday in DC's 27-0 win over the New York Guardians.

Ladarius Wiley had a tall order in topping what he did in Week 1 for the Los Angeles Wildcats. He had four combined tackles, one pick and one pass defensed.

A combo platter of late-round picks and undrafted free agents also stood out. Few players saw some time on a 53-man roster.

Outside linebacker LaTroy Lewis from Houston Roughnecks put together a Defensive Player of the Week-caliber performance against the Los Angeles Wildcats. He recorded two sacks, two tackles for loss, three quarterbacks hits, a forced fumble and a defended pass.

Tre McBride was an exciting prospect on special teams with an impressive outing on the Wildcats' 39-9 win over the DC Defenders - his former team - on Sunday. He reeled in five catches on six targets for 109 yards and two touchdowns, with a long of 40 yards.

