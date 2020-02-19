Boys and girls of all ages indulge in some make-believe games. Watching kids take on different roles as they play pretend is an amusing thing to do. Your child's imagination will roam wild with top-rated toy kitchens, doll's houses, food trucks, and play tents.

When little kids interpret and copy adult behavior, you can also learn from your child in return when they are involved in these games . Some kids play doctor, Peppa Pig, house, and crawl around the floor like dogs. Pretend play makes your child think and has been shown to help increase your child's emotional regulatory skills, among other things.

Here are toys to encourage pretend play:

For ages 3 and above, this darling wooden playset includes a truck, tractor, 2 trailers with magnetic couplers, bridge, barn with silo, grain house, trees, animals, and hay bales. The advantages of playing encourage independent play and motor skill development.

The tabletop farm has 1 carrying case, 4 vehicles, and 13 play pieces. It is made of wood, paint, plastic, metal, fabric, and magnet.

Each veggie is made of kid-friendly plastic and can be easily cut with the toy knife. Your veggies can be put back together because velcro holds the pieces together. Kids can learn how veggies are prepared and various cutting actions.

The set features 13 cut-and-play vegetables, a cutting board and a toy knife.

Your child will be good at learning the names of all food ingredients. It encourages learning and creativity. It can also be used simultaneously with other kitchen or cooking toy sets.

This product is a pleasant surprise from the neat click of the scooper to the endless learning opportunities of serving ice-cream orders to customers.

The push-along cart has 3 toppings, 8 scoops of ice cream, 3 syrups, 2 storage drawers, a till, a syrup pump, and 6 double-sided order/activity cards of varying difficulties.

Parents adored the entertaining way it teaches colors, numbers, sequencing, memory and matching skills.

Many kids dream of becoming doctors when they grow up, so why not start them young with the right toys?

This award-winning product offers a wide array of tools and accessories needed to cure a doll or playmate of a serious illness. Its 19 different items can help improve a child's fine motor skills. The stethoscope comes with its realistic sounds, and the set includes a battery-operated cellphone.

