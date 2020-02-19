1. Melissa and Doug Take-Along Farm
For ages 3 and above, this darling wooden playset includes a truck, tractor, 2 trailers with magnetic couplers, bridge, barn with silo, grain house, trees, animals, and hay bales. The advantages of playing encourage independent play and motor skill development.
The tabletop farm has 1 carrying case, 4 vehicles, and 13 play pieces. It is made of wood, paint, plastic, metal, fabric, and magnet.
2. Small World Peel 'N' Play
Each veggie is made of kid-friendly plastic and can be easily cut with the toy knife. Your veggies can be put back together because velcro holds the pieces together. Kids can learn how veggies are prepared and various cutting actions.
The set features 13 cut-and-play vegetables, a cutting board and a toy knife.
Your child will be good at learning the names of all food ingredients. It encourages learning and creativity. It can also be used simultaneously with other kitchen or cooking toy sets.
3. LeapFrog Scoop & Learn Ice Cream Cart
This product is a pleasant surprise from the neat click of the scooper to the endless learning opportunities of serving ice-cream orders to customers.
The push-along cart has 3 toppings, 8 scoops of ice cream, 3 syrups, 2 storage drawers, a till, a syrup pump, and 6 double-sided order/activity cards of varying difficulties.
Parents adored the entertaining way it teaches colors, numbers, sequencing, memory and matching skills.
4. Learning Resources Pretend & Play Doctor Set
Many kids dream of becoming doctors when they grow up, so why not start them young with the right toys?
This award-winning product offers a wide array of tools and accessories needed to cure a doll or playmate of a serious illness. Its 19 different items can help improve a child's fine motor skills. The stethoscope comes with its realistic sounds, and the set includes a battery-operated cellphone.
