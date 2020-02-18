Finding cool "Harry Potter" gift ideas for the witches and wizards in your life can be a spellbinding quest. You can save the world with a Time-Turner necklace or find magical merchandise for your favorite fan. You can bring the wizarding world with gifts sure to make any fan feel like they've just been accepted into Hogwarts.

This list is ideal if you are a Potterhead and want to treat yourself to something or if you know a Potterhead that you just want to make happy. Leave the Harry Potter fan in your life mystified with any of these handpicked gifts that they will enjoy while they are binging all the old movies.

The 3-inch figure of Dobby is mounted on a base. Hear the most memorable quotes from Dobby with this adorable and intricate talking collectible. The beloved elf repeats several memorable lines from the Harry Potter films. Dobby will also delight your friends and family.

You're old and you are still waiting on that Hogwarts letter. At the very least you can write fancy letters sealed shut with a luxurious tribute from the greatest institution of magical education in Europe. This set will allow you to seal your letters with a Hogwarts crest wax seal.

The wax seal set comes in a presentation box.

A challenging set of trivia questions will test if you are truly a Harry Potter know-it-all. Even longtime fans will have to stop and think before answering some of the questions. Questions vary from "What type of sweets does Bertie Botts make?"' to "After Dumbledore's death, who writes an unofficial autobiography on him?"

An actual Trivial Pursuit board is not necessary to have the most fun out of the cards, even though it would not be closely following the game's rulebook. Normally if you get 12 cards you win, but you can just do 6 or even 20.

The wand chooses the wizard. The day Harry Potter obtained his wand from Ollivander's shop for his first year at Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry was when it all began.

Give your favorite fan a replica of the iconic wand with this unique gift that lights up and includes a wooden stand.

