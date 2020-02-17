Working out is not just for men wanting to be in the peak of lean and mean fitness. Women can also follow this Life Hack's 5-day workout for women for maximum results. It takes long hours of sessions at the gym to develop and eventually add muscle to any woman's physique. But, more studies pointed to resistance training which gave a shapelier, and more feminine physique to be achieved.

Importance of Warming Up Before Exercise

Everybody needs to warm up before any workout routine in the first few minutes of training. The major goals of warming up are to lessen injury by improving flexibility and mobility, to reach proper form and execution of all exercises.

Perform stretching by warming up first since this improves the range of motion, or flexibility that is very important. Muscle tissue is more elastic which prevents injuries like ripping and tearing.

Other benefits gained from a good warm up is a higher core temperature for better performance. This increase blood flow and circulation to ensure that all parts of the body get enough oxygen to all muscle groups.

Implementing this effectively is about the right warm up session, at the start of any 5-day workout for women.

What to do: The Warm-up

Do the exercises on the list to maximize flexibility to avoid injury. Let's look at how you can warm up properly to get the most from your training.

Note: All these are done in sequence.

Knee lifts- 60 seconds

Heel digs- 60 seconds

Shoulder rolls for both arms- 10/times and 2 sets

Knee bends- 10 times

Head rotations- 20 times

Hip rotations- 10 times

Exercises for the 5-day workout schedule

Do the 5-day workout for women with proper form and technique, for a strong and toned body. Soon, with this program, there will change in a weekly period. The goal is to build a leaner body and melt cellulite for a trimmer appearance.

Monday: Chest and arms

Flat bench barbell press

Pushups

Cable crossovers

Incline dumbbell flyes

Barbell biceps curls

Alternate arm hammer curls

Triceps rope overhead extensions

Triceps dips

Elliptical machine-10 minutes

Tuesday: Shoulders and Back

Standing barbell military press

Dumbbell lateral raises

EZ bar upright rows

Seated dumbbell shoulder press

Dumbbell shrugs

Close-grip lat pulldowns

Dumbbell bent-over rows

T-Bar rows

Stationary bike-10 minutes

Wednesday: Cardio training

Burpees

Pushups

Crunches

Squat thrusts

Hanging leg raises

Minute rounds of plank

20 minutes low intensity- treadmill

Thursday: Power training

Incline dumbbell press

Flat bench barbell press

Deadlifts

Barbell clean and press

Barbell bent-over rows

Barbell snatch

Stationary bike- 10 minutes

Friday: Leg day

Barbell squats

Leg press machine

Leg extensions

Hamstring curls

Walking lunges

Seated or standing calf raises

10 minutes-elliptical machine

Other pointers to remember when working out.

1. Drink more than enough water that is important to note.

2. Eat enough protein to support muscle growth.

3. Take in good whey protein to support the workout.

4. Eat more than enough veggies for a balanced diet for women.

Final advice for women

Get information about how many repetitions or sets that are best for a 5-day workout for women. Follow all the tips and advice to get into peak condition too. The key is a technique and proper form to get the most benefit, also avoid injury too.

