Working out is not just for men wanting to be in the peak of lean and mean fitness. Women can also follow this Life Hack's 5-day workout for women for maximum results. It takes long hours of sessions at the gym to develop and eventually add muscle to any woman's physique. But, more studies pointed to resistance training which gave a shapelier, and more feminine physique to be achieved.
Importance of Warming Up Before Exercise
Everybody needs to warm up before any workout routine in the first few minutes of training. The major goals of warming up are to lessen injury by improving flexibility and mobility, to reach proper form and execution of all exercises.
Perform stretching by warming up first since this improves the range of motion, or flexibility that is very important. Muscle tissue is more elastic which prevents injuries like ripping and tearing.
Other benefits gained from a good warm up is a higher core temperature for better performance. This increase blood flow and circulation to ensure that all parts of the body get enough oxygen to all muscle groups.
Implementing this effectively is about the right warm up session, at the start of any 5-day workout for women.
What to do: The Warm-up
Do the exercises on the list to maximize flexibility to avoid injury. Let's look at how you can warm up properly to get the most from your training.
Note: All these are done in sequence.
- Knee lifts- 60 seconds
- Heel digs- 60 seconds
- Shoulder rolls for both arms- 10/times and 2 sets
- Knee bends- 10 times
- Head rotations- 20 times
- Hip rotations- 10 times
- Exercises for the 5-day workout schedule
Do the 5-day workout for women with proper form and technique, for a strong and toned body. Soon, with this program, there will change in a weekly period. The goal is to build a leaner body and melt cellulite for a trimmer appearance.
Monday: Chest and arms
- Flat bench barbell press
- Pushups
- Cable crossovers
- Incline dumbbell flyes
- Barbell biceps curls
- Alternate arm hammer curls
- Triceps rope overhead extensions
- Triceps dips
- Elliptical machine-10 minutes
Tuesday: Shoulders and Back
- Standing barbell military press
- Dumbbell lateral raises
- EZ bar upright rows
- Seated dumbbell shoulder press
- Dumbbell shrugs
- Close-grip lat pulldowns
- Dumbbell bent-over rows
- T-Bar rows
- Stationary bike-10 minutes
Wednesday: Cardio training
- Burpees
- Pushups
- Crunches
- Squat thrusts
- Hanging leg raises
- Minute rounds of plank
- 20 minutes low intensity- treadmill
Thursday: Power training
- Incline dumbbell press
- Flat bench barbell press
- Deadlifts
- Barbell clean and press
- Barbell bent-over rows
- Barbell snatch
- Stationary bike- 10 minutes
Friday: Leg day
- Barbell squats
- Leg press machine
- Leg extensions
- Hamstring curls
- Walking lunges
- Seated or standing calf raises
- 10 minutes-elliptical machine
Other pointers to remember when working out.
1. Drink more than enough water that is important to note.
2. Eat enough protein to support muscle growth.
3. Take in good whey protein to support the workout.
4. Eat more than enough veggies for a balanced diet for women.
Final advice for women
Get information about how many repetitions or sets that are best for a 5-day workout for women. Follow all the tips and advice to get into peak condition too. The key is a technique and proper form to get the most benefit, also avoid injury too.
