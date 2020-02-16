Two Ohio men found themselves taking a video of a figure resembling Bigfoot or Sasquatch in Salt Fork State Park. The hikers in eastern Ohio allegedly spotted the creature, capturing the strange sight on camera. It was just like any of their leisurely walks in the woods but this time, they spotted something that they say they will never forget.

The two heard "many strange noises" and could have ended with actual proof that elusive creature Bigfoot exists. The alledged video footage filmed in Ohio's Salt Fork State Park features the creature which you can hear at around 2:20 mark in the video. Salt Fork State Park is located in Guernsey County, Ohio, that is east of Columbus.

The two men said they saw a tall creature covered in hair, walking on two feet and making strange noises. The video of their purported sighting of the legendary creature has gone viral.

According to one of the men in a post accompanying the video, "My friend and I got permission to fly our drones at Salt Fork State Park in Ohio. While we were there we heard many strange noises and we believe we may have found the Ohio Grassman/Bigfoot/Sasquatch."

"Should we even be here," said Eric, one of the men who allegedly witnessed Bigfoot at Salt For State Park last month.

Also Read: Bigfoot Sighting in Pennsylvania? Hiker Captures Photos of Mysterious 7-Foot-Tall Creature, Sasquatch Genome Project Reveals New Evidence (PHOTOS/VIDEO)

Bigfoot's attributes were evident in the figure -- upright-walking, hairy, ape-like creature that lives in the wilderness and leaves footprints.

They continued in the post, "We used GoPro Hero7 Black, GoPro Hero 8 Black, and the DJI Mavic Air and DJI Mavic Mini. Please let us know what you think about the Ohio Grassman or Bigfoot in Salt Fork state park."

"Ohio Grassman" is a local name of the legendary creature. Depictions often illustrate Bigfoot as a missing mediator between humans and human ancestors or other great apes. The footage shows a tall bear-like creature covered in fur wandering among the trees.

Scientists have debunked the existence of Bigfoot, considering it to be a combination of folklore, misidentification and hoax.

They found a lot of "hair and bones" and from the look of it, it was a deer that had been ripped apart. When they heard howling, while most of us would run back into safety, the brave pair went to investigate and ventured deep into the woodlands.

The production quality of the video is good, and the men describe their journey through the park. Eric was the first person to spot the creature who did not want his full name to be used. The video has been racking up more than 260,000 views since it was posted to YouTube.

There were plenty of skepticism from commenters on YouTube. "I once thought I saw a unicorn while I was driving on I-77 one evening," said one commenter on YouTube.

The belief in Bigfoot is present from a mixture of factors and sources, such as folklore surrounding the European wild man figure, folk belief among Native Americans and loggers, and a cultural increase in environmental concerns.

Related Article: Bigfoot Sighting in Brooklyn's Prospect Park