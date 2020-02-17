Testosterone levels vary among older and younger men. Older men tend to have lower testosterone levels than do younger men because testosterone levels gradually decline throughout adulthood.

Lack of testosterone can result in unwanted symptoms. Testosterone levels drop about 1% to 2% a year beginning in the 40s. Signs and symptoms of lack of testosterone include impotence or changes in sexual desire, depression or anxiety, reduced muscle mass, less energy, weight gain, anemia, and hot flashes.

Fortunately, quality sleep, physical activity, weight management, magnesium, zinc, and vitamin D can maintain healthy testosterone levels.

Lack of sleep may result in decreased testosterone production, which then increases the amount of fan in one's body. Hence, fat gain can impede testosterone production.

There is no single thing that will boost your testosterone naturally for the long term. It simply comes down to making some long-term changes in your diet and lifestyle.

According to Dr. Bradley Anawalt, chief of medicine and professor of medicine at the University of Washington, "Only about 2 to 3% of adult men have low T and manifestations of that deficiency."

Pile on the protein -- lean beef, chicken, fish, and eggs are some of your options. Spinach is packed with magnesium as this mineral blocks a protein from binding with testosterone.

Also Read: Testosterone Study: Exposure to Phtalate, Found in Plastic, Can Reduce Levels

Tuna has a component of vitamin D which is linked to a longer life and testosterone production. Milk is fortified in Vitamin D, aside from being a great source of protein and calcium, which will keep testosterone levels in check. A healthy diet includes mostly whole foods and offers a healthful balance of fats, carbohydrates, and proteins. Eating a healthy and nutritious diet can sustain balanced hormone levels.

According to a large review study, people who exercised regularly had higher testosterone levels. Exercise increases testosterone levels, fitness and reaction time in older men. Physical activity can raise testosterone levels for 15-30 minutes post-exercise, but overtraining is counterproductive.

However, you should choose the type of exercise. “Research has shown that lifting heavier weights is the best form of exercise to boost testosterone. As muscle mass increases, it will trigger the body to produce more testosterone,” explained Richard Jadick, D.O., a Piedmont urologist.

Be honest and work with your doctor to identify and treat any health issues that might be causing or contributing to your signs and symptoms -- from medication side effects to erectile dysfunction and other sexual issues.

Seek help when you feel down as depression can cause men to suppress their feelings, making them more aggressive or irritable.

Testosterone levels can rise to high levels for a few days after injections.

Testosterone replacement therapy to sustain healthy levels and feel more alert, energetic, mentally sharp, and sexually functional is an option for millions of men, but a man's overall health also affects his testosterone levels.

If your doctor thinks testosterone replacement therapy is right for you, there are a variety of delivery methods to consider, as found in the Harvard Special Health Report "Men's Health: Fifty and Forward."

Related Article: 5 Best Foods To Boost Natural Testosterone