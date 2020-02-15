An inviting bedding set may induce sweet dreams as you tuck yourself in after a long day and it could also provide a much-needed splash of color. A bed is an oasis, a refuge, a place where we go for peace, quiet and -- of course -- sleep.

A new duvet cover or bedspread is an easier commitment than when painting the walls or purchasing furniture. It is like buying just a scarf to brighten up your day, rather than investing in a whole new wardrobe.

To express our personal style and preferences, there is so much to think about when choosing a bedding set.

The leading coverlet set on the market currently, the construction of the coverlet set features soft microfiber polyesters to give you a comfortable surface.

It is a suitable choice for people with asthma as it is filled with hypoallergenic fillings.

This set has 4 different sizes, for Full or Queen size in the same set, and King or California King in an alternative set.

The Utopia Bedding Printed Comforter Set has both quality and affordability.

The set has a down-alternative comforter and two pillow shams, and you can choose from gray or navy blue.

It has a white geometric pattern and the fabrics are made from cozy microfiber.

This Amazon bestseller feels the softest, most lightweight and luxurious duvet cover.

If you're buying this bedding set, pair it with a separate down comforter that is described as "sleeping on a cloud."

The duvet cover manages to make the comforter cool when needed or warm when needed. The construction is well-sewn with nicely finished seams.

The HC Collection covers have since been consistently good when it comes to washing and feel just as soft and smooth as when they first arrived.

You may never leave your bed once it is draped in this shaggy duvet cover set. With a plush top and velvety underside, this duvet is chic and soft.

The front of the duvet and pillowcase is made of polyester microfiber plush shaggy, while the back is ultra-soft crystal velvet fabric. The microfiber duvet cover and two pillowcases are warm but remain breathable.

