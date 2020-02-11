Picking a movie on Amazon Instant video with your significant other is not always easy because of the stress of wanting everything perfect but low-key. You may feel overwhelmed with all the options and you and your partner might have different tastes in films.

The most romantic (if somewhat commercialized) day of the year is this week. Curl up on the couch together with chocolates and champagne and enjoy Amazon Prime movies (some old, some new, comedy, or drama) to make your Valentine's day complete.

Get ready for the experience: laugh, cry, swoon, and everything in between.

1. P.S. I Love You



There is no denying Hilary Swank's commitment to the material as the Oscar-winning movie adds a touch of class to what could have been another run-of-the-mill romantic weepy. It has legions of fans out there, so you'll be in good company if you do end up enjoying it.

This sad movie that deals with loss and grief and is not a straightforward romantic comedy. Its messages are noble -- tell the people you care about that you love them before it's too late, and live life to the fullest.

2. Before Sunrise



Ethan Hawke and Julie Delpy tantalize each other with their minds and words with picturesque Vienna in the background.

The movie is nothing short of movie magic. With "Before Sunrise," Linklater not only travels an entirely different route from the romantic-comedy formula but heads for a new destination.

Our favorite quote is by Celine, "Isn't everything we do in life a way to be loved a little more?"

3. Some Kind of Wonderful



1987 was a time when John Hughes was at the top of his game, having enjoyed back to success with "Sixteen Candles," "The Breakfast Club," "Weird Science" and "Ferris Bueller's Day Off."

"Some Kind of Wonderful" is another worthwhile entry into the Hughes canon of teenage love stories.

The film is stronger than its predecessor "Pretty In Pink." The formula, the star-crossed love of two characters from opposite cliques, wins.

4. Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind



Jim Carrey and Kate Winslet will make the mood sullen by falling in love then forgetting who the other person is, then remembering again.

The cute but low-key and very long pre-credits sequence gives way to a bemusing opening in which we share Joel's confusion at why his girlfriend is ignoring him.

The film would not exactly restore your faith in the enduring power of love to keep two people together, but it might help to establish a reflective mood in your evening.

