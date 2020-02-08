Organizing your kitchen means no more fumbling for the spices behind the tortilla chips or bumping into your partner while trying to get breakfast for the family on the table. The very act will help you manage your stress and boost your health by learning the principles of banishing clutter and restoring a sense of order to your world.

Here are kitchen organization items to help you achieve that goal:

1. Simple Houseware Over-the-counter Door Organizer (Click the link to check the price)

(Click the photo to check the price)

This can be used for cutting boards, baking supplies, or even bottles of booze.

It can hold up to five regular cutting boards. Place it onto your cabinet door to tuck it out of sight, or mount it to the wall (hardware is included).

2. Extreme Matters Heavy Duty Pan Organizer (Click the link to check the price)

(Click the photo to check the price)

If you are tired of seeing your messy cabinets, dreading when opening them and having a pot fall out on your feet, this pan organizer will solve all of those problems.

Put this organizer horizontally or vertically on your countertop or in your cabinets.

No assembly required. This pan organizer keeps your pans from scratching against each other and lets you remove your desired pan without disturbing all the others.

3. DecoBros 3-Tier Wire Hanging Basket (Click the link to check the price)



(Click the photo to check the price)

These hanging wire baskets will display your fruit and keep it from taking up space in a bowl or pile on the counter.

The product is segmented into three. Each segment features a size with the largest at the bottom. Beautiful and eye-catching, this makes it easy to complement the rest of your room's décor.

4. YouCopia Expandable Cookware Organizer (Click the link to check the price)

(Click the photo to check the price)

One common problem with food storage containers is that you reach for one lid, and an avalanche of the rest comes raining down on you. YouCopia will free you from this plastic container trap.

Keep baking sheets, pots (and lids), pans, and other cookware in check in this organizer. Your pieces will be safe and sound when they are not in use. You can also order extra wires to tailor it to your kitchen.

This should be stored carefully and protected for longer use.

5. Oxo Pop Containers (Click the link to check the price)

(Click the photo to check the price)

These pop containers will keep your dry food and ingredients fresh and pest-free for longer than it would be in its original packaging.

They are stackable, space-efficient, and most especially airtight, making it easy to keep your dry foods fresh. The distinctive push-button mechanism in each container creates an airtight seal with just one touch.

The 5-piece set has a 2.1-quart container, one 1.5-quart container, two 0.9-quart containers, and one 0.3-quart container.

