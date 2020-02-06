On Wednesday social media exploded with an online fight between exes Nicki Minaj and Meek Mill, the two exchanging allegations of abuse and malicious behavior. The pair have been throwing shade at each other since they ended their relationship in 2017, and now it seems that it has escalated into a whole new, much higher level.

Before the social media fight broke, there have been hints of this fight that has been floating around. For instance, back in January Minaj added a line to her song "Barbie Dreams" in a concert, throwing shade towards her ex-lover. Also, in the same month, Minaj, along with her husband Kenneth Petty had a shouting incident against Mill in a boutique in West Hollywood.

Although it is still unclear what enraged the social media war between the two, speculations are that all of this might have started when Mill reacted to a Kenneth Petty meme, bringing Nikki to her husband's defense and prodded at the rapper.

In Nicki's tweet, she implied that Mill was still obsessed with her and has been tweeting about her husband. She also said that Meek has gone to her page and has realized he was blocked. She then brought up their clash in that boutique in West Hollywood, saying Meek "got pressed" during the encounter.

Things escalated from bad to worse when Minaj instigated that Mill abuse women but is afraid of men after calling him a clown. She then proceeded to post multiple photos of the rapper's face covered in clown emojis.

Meek's response to the story turned rather personal when he included Nick's brother in the story. According to Mill, Nicki just trying to kill his career by saying he was abusing women while forgetting to talk about Minaj's brother being convicted of rape and Nicki even paying for his lawyer. Mill then added that Nicki knowing about what her brother's crime was the reason for their split.

On Monday, Jelani Maraj, Nicki's brother, was convicted of raping his stepdaughter repeatedly in 2015. Whilst Maraj denied the allegations saying that his wife was just using the case to get money from him, which Nicki used as a rebuttal against Mill's allegations online, while also repeating her accusations of abuse against the rapper.

Nicki said that Mill has abused and maltreated his own sister, and even videotaped himself doing it. Nicki also added that Mill once kicked her infront of his mother and that he all he wanted to achieve by doing that is is to prove he is tough.

Nicki then added that it was low of Meek to include the alleged rape of a child in an online war just to hurt her and her brother, who wasn't involved in their feud so that people would dislike her. Minaj then also threw shade on her brother's wife, saying that the latter asked her for $20 million to drop the case against Maraj.

Whilst in Meek's last tweet, he clarified that he doesn't hit women and that he will not allow interviews when he releases his new album to be about Nicki and her allegations.