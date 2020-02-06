Nearly a month after making the announcement of departing from their royal duties, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are now living a quiet life away from the public eye. Now, the couple are happily spending their free-time with their 9-moth old son, Archie in their island home in Vancouver, Canada.

A friend of the couple told People magazine that a weight has been lifted off the couple's shoulders after finally acting on the decision to leave which has been weighing on them for a long time.

But living this life away from the glamour of royalty also came at a price. According to reports, he had discussions with the 93-year-old Queen and they ended up losing their right to use their titles as HRH (His/Her Royal Highness). The Duke also need to let go of his duty to the Commonwealth as youth ambassador.

In a statement by Harry last January 19, the Prince expressed his sadness after having giving up his roles and being stripped of his honorary military appointments. It is known that Harry has served two tours in Afghanistan and 10 years in the British Army.

According to a palace insider, while Harry had to leave behind his closest friends and family, he and Meghan got almost everything they have asked for. The couple can now live and work wherever they please. Also, a source said that Harry never had interest in the titles thus making the removal of their HRH titles easier to accept for the couple.

Meghan and Harry has quickly adjusted to having a normal life away from being royals, after this new found freedom. The couple now settles off the Pacific coast living a normal Canadian life, as normal as it gets in a $14million mansion. According to a friend, the couple loved being outdoors and has been loving their island home. Meghan usually walks Guy, her beagle and their new labrador while Harry goes to a local spot to buy sandwiches, if not doing yoga and eating in.

The couple also spends a lot of their time outdoors with their son Archie living just like a normal family, where Meghan cooks, Harry takes strolls with their young man little Archie without camera's flashing and making the headlines as they go.

Behind all these the couple are still doing the planning and groundwork in putting up a charity foundation of their own. According to a source, the staff are still working the plan making sure to deliver the expectations of the former royal couple. Furthermore, Harry has already an upcoming Apple TV+ mental health project collaboration with Oprah Winfrey on the works.

The couple still have a lot of plans for the coming year, which ranges from, but not limited to publishing deals, speaking engagements, and building their own production company. Most of all, the couple seem to be really happy and are taking their time living away from the rules governing the Royal life and the prying eyes of the public watching their every move.