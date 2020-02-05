Very often it is necessary to carry out diagonal cutting of the material with high accuracy when doing decoration work. For these purposes, a special tool should be used, such as a miter saw with a broach capable of accurately and quickly cutting a product at any angle.

Reasons For Its Popularity

Thanks to its high speed and ease of operation, the Hitachi c10fce2 has a wide range of applications. It is used for carpentry, installation and finishing work related to using wooden products. The tool is indispensable in workshops for furniture manufacture, where it is necessary to perform the accurate and high-quality cutting of products.

A miter saw can cut both plastic and stucco, and even aluminum. The main pros of this tool are as follows:

high speed and accuracy of cutting;

ease of use.

Its main con is that it's impossible to put either diamond or abrasive wheels.

There are various modifications of this device: small-sized machines saw not too thick workpieces (60 mm maximum), medium-sized machines have a maximum of 80 mm, and professional ones have an intermediate maximum of 100 mm and higher.

Hitachi C10FCH2 Review

Miter saws from the Chinese manufacturer Hitachi are highly accurate in the cross-cutting of wooden products at a given angle up to 45-47 degrees. The tool is widely used in the manufacture of window frames, mounting platbands and baseboards.

The most popular classic model is the Hitachi C10FCH2 miter saw. When trimming panels, skirting boards and profiles, it simultaneously performs the trimming of the edges of the products. The saw is equipped with a laser pointer and an electronic system for adjusting the cutting speed, which lets you get a neat and even cut. To perform inclined, combined and angular cutting, the saw blade can only be tilted to the left up to 48 degrees. The table can be rotated in both directions up to 52 degrees.

The tool from jons guide is equipped with a full range of functions for high-quality details machining in the furniture construction or manufacture. The broaching function and the diameter of the disc let you work with details of more than 300 mm width-wise.

The dust extraction system protects the respiratory system and maintains cleanliness in the workplace. For ease of use, a clamp is included in the kit, which fixes the workpiece during the process. The machine is designed for trimming materials: polymer, metal, wood.

Output power: 1520 W;

cut depth with transverse cutting 90º: 0-57 / 0-40 mm.

Specifications:

power: 1950 W;

tilt angle: 45 degrees;

rotation angle: 52 degrees;

rotation speed: 5000 rpm;

dimensions (W×H×D): 460×561×628 mm;

weight: 12 kg.

Features:

changed saw blade;

dust collector;

antivibration;

rotation guide to support;

rubberized handle.

Pros and Cons

Pros:

easy to fold and carry;

cutting is done efficiently, smoothly and accurately;

ease of use, reliability;

low cost.

Con: there are sometimes inaccuracies on the scale, which are easily corrected.