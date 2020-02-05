The Fast & Furious 9 picks up where the last movie "Fate of the Furious", left off. In the ending of the last instalment, the family Brian and Mia have left the crew. But, bad news follows Dom despite wanting to race fast cars and live peacefully. The machination of Cipher who kidnaps Elena and his young son forces him to follow her, after killing Elena and sparing his child. As a hostage, he goes on missions against his crew that makes much of what the movies are about.

Shaw, who is the anti-hero of the group, manages to scrape through Cipher and save Dom's child. When everything is all cleared up and the crew together, square off against a nuclear sub and succeed against stacked odds. Everyone survives the adventure and in a get-together, hosted by Dom. It ends on a good note as Mr Nobody calls Dom and says that Cipher lives, to cap it off in high note, Shaw delivers the child to Dom.

'Fast and Furios 9' Cast

Actors in the franchise are the same in previous movies including Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Jordana Brewster, Chris "Ludacris" Bridges, Nathalie Emmanuel, Helen Mirren, and Charlize Theron. Some new faces have hopped on the scene, they are Finn Cole, Ozuna, Cardi B, and wrestling superstar John Cena have joined in.

Recent trailers reveal that John Cena plays as the brother of Vin Diesel. The trailer also shows that he seems to play against Dom, and bring the goods as any baddies can give to the crew.

Another bombshell is the return of "Han" who got killed off in "The Fast & the Furious: Tokyo Drift." How he survived, will be answered when the movie is shown. Another reason why "Fast & Furious" has kept its following is their awesome storyline and exciting cliffhangers.

Other former cast members not in the cast, will be Dwayne Johnson and Jason Statham since they are promoting "Hobbes & Shaw." Despite the rift between him and Vin Diesel, all is okay and "The Rock" even teased a possible return to the car-themed franchise.

What to expect more from the "Fast & Furious 9"

After Fast 9, things are not slowing down with the next chapter of the crew in the 10th sequel in the works. The critical success of "Hobbs & Shaw" will spawn more for the bad two-some, and other spin-offs for their female actors. But the surprise is that Ludacris and Tyrese might have some adventure of their own.

The "Fast & Furious 9" installment will add more to the thrill this franchise has brought to its characters. Paul Walker's death has always been the great loss of the franchise so that a longer appearance of "Brian" will be cut short in the upcoming film."The Fast & Furious 9" will still keep rolling as long as fans want to watch it.