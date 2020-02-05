Gamers are now eagerly awaiting more news of the upcoming PlayStation 5 that has been under speculation for quite some time. Playstation 5 has quite a following from its diehard fans because of the top games it features.

Hiroki Totoki, the Sony representative said that there is no official pricing from the mother company yet. This was announced during one of the company's activities in answer to queries from PS users. According to him, the game console market is highly competitive. Thus, determining the price at this time is hard to say how much the unit will cost. Another thing is how much will be spent on promoting PS5 before the actual launch, and it all depends on the price of the unit when sold.

Gaming consoles are not your everyday electronics and the development is not cheap at all. That includes the costs to produce the console, and how much is spent for labor to produce the final product. Other concerns that are bundled up with the labor cost is the ramp up and how much it will be. Next is the preparation for the production of the units and sales. The last concern is how much inventory is needed to satisfy the buyers.

He says that it is a balancing act to keep all the factors that concern the imminent PlayStation 5 launching, especially that everything is quite nebulous, and nothing is definite before the product is finalized on all points. The underlying point for Sony is to come up with a sales strategy for optimum sales and giving a superior console.

So far, from Sony, which is not final on the retail price when it goes out, said in the province it could cost $500. But nothing is final as of this writing. However, the said price can give gamers an idea of how much it will cost them.

Despite the mystery of the new PS5 and the exact date it will ship, Sony launched its official webpage for its newest console. In the page, it confirmed the release during the Holiday 2020 shopping season. Not all features are unveiled, but those interested can sign up for more PS5 news on the site.

PlayStation 5 Hardware and Design

How the PS5 will look like is one question, recent concepts have depicted a mothership design for it. The console design is also a big factor when comparing it to its biggest rival, XBox.

Hardware is a crucial aspect in choosing a next-generation console. With this in mind, the PS5 will have a next generation AMD processor and better GPU that improves the new console significantly. Adding to less loading time is a superfast SSD that loads games faster.

Control is achieved with Dual Shock 5 wireless controller, with adaptive triggers and haptic feedback as the features. The final price is not yet announced and how it looks is not definite until the actual release. Gamers waiting for PlayStation 5 will have quite a wait until then.