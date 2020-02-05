Fallout 76 will be introducing its Wastelanders expansion to PS4, PC and Xbox One. New characters will be introduced to the West Viginian wild through the update that can be downloaded on Bethesda's official website, April 7.

On the same day, Fallout 76 will also be available on Steam and anyone who purchases its deluxe or standard version will also get the expansion for free.

Fallout 76 Wastelanders will introduce an all-new questline, new weapons, location, enemies, reputation system and will finally have fully voiced NPCs. Bethesda Softworks uploaded the Wastelanders expansion trailer in Youtube, February 4.

Current owners of Fallout 76 do not need additional content purchases to access the expansion. However,exclusive C.A.M.P. and cosmetic items are included in two of the Faction-themes content bundles for those who want more.

One of the bundles is the "Raider Content Bundle" which contains,a Mine Car Planter, a Raider C.A.M.P., Raider Stash Box, Raider Faction Flag, Raider Pathfinder Outfit, Raider Conquest Loot Bag, Raider Pillager Backpack, and Raider Marauder Power Armor Skin.

Meanwhile, the "Settler Content Bundle" contains a Garden Truckbed Trailer, Settler C.A.M.P., Settler Stash Box, Settler Faction Flag, Settler Mechanic Outfit, Settler Traveler Loot Bag, Settler Relief Backpack and Settler Vigilanter Power Armor Skin. A combination of both bundles is also available for purchase which contains items from both bundles.

Gamers who are yet to jump into the wilds of West Virginia can avail "Fallout76 Wastelanders" when they purchase the base version of the game. However, if you want to get the Raider and Settlers expansion as well, the deluxe version is the way to go.

Whilst players can continuously purchase individual items from the Tricentennial Pack, the Fallout 76 Tricentennial Edition will begin to phase out as soon as the Wastelanders edition is released on April.

'Fallout 76 Wastelanders' DLC New Features

Another awaited aspect of the Wasteland expansion is the new location in the southwest region of the map is the Watoga Underground, which will act as the "City of the Future's" underbelly. In "Fallout," car storage stations used to power the city above lie in network in Watoga underground. However, in the post-apocalypse, the place is now worn out and ruined aside from the few shiny vehicles, the place however may be infested with raiders.

During Fallout 76's panel at the Quakecon 2019, the game's developers talked more in detail of the upcoming update, it was emphasized that the NPC dialogues are going to be more inclined into "Fallout 3" than "Fallout 4." Many players were disappointed in Fallout 4's voice system as compared to "Fallout 3" where they have more options in dealing with situations and stat checks were more meaningful. In this "Fallout 76 Wastelanders," the fans would be delighted that the player's reputation and faction affinity determines the options while speaking with NPCs.

Another addition by the expansion is the introduction of new companions. Within each of the new faction arriving in the update companions will be available for romance and chat at the in-game camp. Players can also complete side quests concerning their companion's backstory. However, they will not be able to join the player's adventure and quests on the wilderness just yet.