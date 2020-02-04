If you own a company, you probably dream of everyone knowing your brand name - or at least becoming a well-known name in your area of expertise. To help you accomplish this dream, we'll gladly give you some handy tips to make your brand better known.

1. Use personalized, branded products



Branded products are a super handy tool to make your brand name better known. The market isn't what it used to be - you can offer much more than just pens and stationery. For instance, at your office you can update all your cups and saucers (Dutch: kop en schotels) with your logo, a fun saying or an image. And if you want to give your employees a fun, branded product that they'll actually use instead of throwing in a closet, we recommend powerbanks and handy anti-stress items (Dutch: anti-stressartikelen) like squeezable foam cubes. There's loads of possibilities for branded products, from getting beanies printed (Dutch: mutsen bedrukken) to printing something fun on bubble blowers (Dutch: bellenblaas bedrukken).

2. Invest in free/paid advertising



Becoming a well-known brand name takes time. It does really help to invest in advertising. This doesn't always have to cost a lot of money. For instance, building a social media following is a great way to make your brand better known and this can be done without extra investments. Nevertheless, a social media contest with a good prize might help to attract more followers, as do some great paid ads. Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram are fairly affordable and offer tons of specific targeting possibilities so you can target your ads to your specific audience.

3. Advocate for your brand



No one knows your brand and your company better than you do. You - and your employees - are the faces ánd the salespeople of your brand. When hiring, make sure you find people who are enthusiastic about the brand and fit with the mission and values you've set out. That way, they'll always be great brand ambassadors. To kick it up a notch, it's of utmost importance that employees use social networks like LinkedIn to celebrate the company's successes.

Good luck, we hope you can build your brand name a lot more in 2020.