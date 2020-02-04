It is common knowledge that Rihanna has separated from her long time Saudi significant other, Hassan Jameel. Some scuttlebutt is afoot as she might be over her ex-billionaire boyfriend, when the Rihanna and A$AP Rocky dating rumors emerged. According to fans it has not been that long too.

It seems the dating rumors sent shivers of excitement to her fans, but the talks is just that- as a baseless rumor. Here fans will find it disappointing to find that out Rihanna is lying low for the meantime, and talkin break from relationships.

The female singer is just taking her time to cool down, from her long relationship that was quite intense. Now, single and wanting alone time to stay that way and jumping to another one with A$AP Rocky is not an option for her. Despite the dating rumors that are going about, only she can answer it until then.

From what fans know, A$AP Rocky has always been a good friend to Rihanna. As fellow artists, they shared the limelight on the stage and had appearances in their music videos that featured their singles. Another thing is that both have mutual respect for each other. Plus, they are good friends to each other, as well. On one occasion, Rihanna and Rocky collaborated in a single and he had a hand in the remix. Their respective collaborations is in the diamonds world tour, wherein A$AP Rocky opened for hert. Later, Rihanna made an appearance in his Fashion Killa music video.

These two artists are still hot subjects as their fans, are not giving up on the dating rumors of Rihanna and A$AP Rocky. Fan theories are convinced that something is cooking between the couple. The basic for such A$AP Rocky dating rumors is the time spent by the two, keeping each other company lately. It was first seen on the pages of the Sun. In a concert, the couple were spending quite time, backstage during a concert.

Celebs like Rihanna and A$AP Rocky are not your ordinary couple, especially when the paparazzi and the tabloid seem to build up on seemingly harmless interactions. Even her breakup with Saudi billionaire is subject to such rich speculation. Does Rihanna date the singer for real and no scuttlebutt, but no one knows until one tells on social media or the tabloids.

Some key facts that are connected to the separation of Rihanna and her former boyfriend Hassan includes the absence of an official statement about her breakup with Hassan and their three years dating period which was kept private. The secrecy of their affair makes it more interesting as fans continue wonder what prompted their separation.

So, it seems Rihanna has a tendency to keep things mum- and A$AP Rocky dating rumors are just nothing. But then, fans can still recall that they were spotted kissing way back in 2013, off-set during a video shoot. UP to day, these just remain rumors with no confirmation.