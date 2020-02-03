Ever heard of a wedding planning without a budget for any kind of alcohol? To some, it could be likened to a fun suicide, but non-alcoholic drink weddings are trending. You see, it's understandable that you must get wasted to lose the inhibition. But look at it any way you like, a dry bar wedding has many advantages.

First, people going sober feel safe at your wedding and you also get to consume healthier alternatives. Another benefit is that you may spend less, especially if you make your own signature alcoholic drinks.

So to help you pull this off, see tips and non-alcoholic drink ideas in the post below.





Juice it up

Serving non-alcoholic wedding drinks may seem like a potential epic fail. But you'll be doing guests that are going sober a world of good. A perfect healthy alternative is juice. Juice your wedding bar up with some panache.

Prepare a pressed juice station or a well thought out lemonade stand. Avail the guests with an assortment of fruits and exotic flavors. Guests will relish juicing their drinks by themselves. They'd have so much fun, they won't even notice the absence of alcohol.

A pressed juice arena is perfect for brunch weddings. It the winning formula for post-wedding get together.

Opt for Mocktails

Mocktails are amazing non-alcoholic drinks for the wedding reception. The idea is to make it a party of fresh ingredients. Think of all your favorite early morning pressed juices and take a cue. You can also pull up recipes of those non-alcoholic cocktails you enjoy. Get inspired by them and make out signature cocktails for the party.

There are one too many mashups that are non-alcoholic, healthy and friendly on the taste buds. Try out peach iced tea, pineapple, and lime, watermelon, and lemonade. Pear rose punch, raspberry shrub elder flower fizz, mango mule or coconut mint cooler. Work out creative recipes and fire up your guests' taste buds.

Give the bar experience

If you're going to serve non-alcoholic beverages at your wedding, go about it as a bar would. Whatever kind of cups the right beer would get, the same should the cocktails get. Guests will hate it if they have to sip their drinks in a kiddies Styrofoam cup.

Use beer mugs, pitchers, tumblers, Margarita glasses, and other appropriate bar kits. Guests would drink healthy beverages in style without noticing.

Have a one-up on beer

If you feel like giving the guests a mock beer taste, give them the kombucha cocktails. These are non-alcoholic wedding drinks that taste just like beer. They can also mix with alcohol, but keep it clean. Pour it in a tumbler and it leaves you with bubbles as beers do. Keep in mind to have a non-alcoholic cider on hand. The perfect mix with BlackBerry and cranberry juices to give that tart taste.

Give the perfect finishing to this cocktail by garnishing in style. Sprigs of rosemary, wild berries, lavender or blueberries give the best effect.

Make soda creative

Although we are having a wedding without alcohol, we should also stay off soda. But soda presented at a customs station will attract guests. Have the place filled with bitters and fruit-infused syrups. You don't have to do the heavy stressing. Guests will have a swell time putting together their own favors.

You can also have the sodas fruited by infusing them with pressed juices. Look up non-alcoholic recipes and take inspiration from there. Guests have the liberty to pick out the choice combinations.

Offer an assortment of garnishes

You can spice up non-alcoholic beverages with classic garnishes. This gives the drinks a certain level of prestige. For instance, a tangerine dreamsicle with peach preserves or lavender-infused sparkling lemonade with local honey is a summer winner. For something a little "winterish", a julep with ginger ale, mint, and lemon juice, or a cream soda works. An autumn wedding will rock a cold-pressed tangerine juice, and a rosemary sprig garnish.

So you can choose your garnishes by seasons or type of drink. Set out before guests an assortment of garnishes like citrus, lychees, basil, mint, lavender, fresh ginger, berries, cucumber, etc.





Have some fun

At the bar, the bartenders do all the acrobatics and freestyling to show their expertise. Bring it to your dry bar. Bartenders can make cocktails with a little show-off. A little rolling of the bottles here, tipping there and mixing up a storm will get guests excited.

Recipes for non-alcoholic drinks cannot be quite exhausted. Get creative with your dry bar wedding and give the best Mocktails.