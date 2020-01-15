Choosing the right city to raise a family and call home is a massive decision. There are so many things to consider, such as cost of living, children's education, safety, recreation, etc. After all, as parents, we all strive to give the best quality of life to our children and family.

To make things easier, the main factors to consider in making this decision are crime index, education, and the potential to make a good living. Although not a key factor, it also helps if the city has some history to give its residents a sense of pride and belonging. One city that does satisfy these requirements quite well is Princeton, New Jersey.

This blog will examine Princeton with the above-mentioned factors in mind to help you decide if it's the right fit for you.

A LAND FROM BEFORE THE AMERICAN REVOLUTION

Princeton has been home to mankind upwards of a thousand years. What is known today as Princeton, and New Jersey by extension, once served as the home of the Lenni Lenape, a Native American tribe? The first European settlement was established in the area in the late 17th century followed closely by the establishment of the College of New Jersey, which is known today as Princeton University.

Princeton also played an important role during the American Revolution as the site of the Battle of Princeton where George Washington defeated the British and secured the city.

CRIME INDEX

The crime index of a city should be the first thing you look at. If you're going to choose a city to raise your family, you need to make sure it's safe. Luckily, Princeton does not disappoint in this regard. In 2018, there were only 16 incidents of assault, compared to the national average of 286 incidents. Similarly, there were only 6 robbery-related crimes, which are a lot lower compared to the national average of 136. It is safe to say that Princeton is a relatively safe city.

EDUCATION

We don't need to waste a lot of time discussing the standing of Princeton University, a world-renowned Ivy League School. Instead, we can focus on the public school system. In 2018 Princeton High School (the only high school in the area) had a qualification rate of 95%, one of the best in the country. The elementary and middle school systems also hold an impressive rating and continue to perform well.

POTENTIAL FOR EARNING

Princeton is located almost an hour away from both New York City and Philadelphia. Many residents of Princeton choose to commute to both cities for work and manage to lead a content life. One gets to make a decent living in such important economic hubs and enjoy a low cost of living by being a resident of Princeton.

CONCLUSION

One cannot deny that Princeton does perform well when it comes to all of the factors we mentioned at the beginning of this article. As such it shouldn't be surprising that more and more people are moving to Princeton to establish a home and raise their family. If Princeton does make sense to you as a location where you would want to raise your family, then we're sure that, even with so much demand, you'll be able to find homes for sale in Princeton.