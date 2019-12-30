Do you have a boyfriend and are constantly worried that he might be cheating on you? It is natural to feel that way. Therefore, I would say, why not spy a little and know his activities for sure?

Initially, I used to have doubts over the littlest of things, and then I got fed up with it. This was the time I decided to spy on him and clear all my doubts in one go.

This helped me overcome my fears and establish a better relationship. In this article, you can learn more about spying on your boyfriend's phone without touching it.

Part 1: Cocospy: Time to spy on your partner's phone remotely

Cocospy is the best app if you are looking for ways to spy on your boyfriend's phone remotely. There are millions of users spread across more than 190 countries who are using this application to spy on their partner's phone.

There are big tech brands like PCMag, Forbes, CNET, etc. as well that have positive reviews about Cocospy application. But what features make it so exciting and ideal for spying on a phone? You can check on Clickfree online to know more about the Cocospy app.

There are plenty of features that make Cocospy the best spying app. Here are some of its most exciting features:

Easy-to-use web interface

The dashboard of Cocospy is simple to understand and use. Therefore, you will not face any difficulty in understanding the functionalities. You can access everything on the device from a simple web interface.

No root or jailbreak required

Unlike most other spying applications, Cocospy does not require you to root or jailbreak your partner's device. Therefore, you will not be losing any warranty for the device.

No physical access to the phone

There is no need for you to access your boyfriend's phone again and again, physically. Therefore, you can spy on his phone activities completely secretively.

Easy access to everything on the device remotely

With Cocospy, you will be able to access his text messages, Whatsapp conversations, and other social media accounts like Snapchat, Facebook, and Instagram.

1.2 Steps to install Cocospy on your boyfriend's device

Installing Cocospy on the device you want to spy on is extremely easy and does not require much effort either. To help you out, here are the steps for you:

Step #1: Visit the official website and sign up to create an account. This will barely take any time.

Step #2: Select the type of target devices like iOS or Android. You will have to choose an appropriate plan as per your needs and then proceed ahead.

Step #3: Follow the on-screen instructions. If you want to hack an iPhone, you won't even require physical access to it. You will need to enter the iCloud credentials of the target user and then select the device.

For Android devices, you will need to download an application on the target device. The application will take less than 3 minutes as it is just 2mb in size. Then you will have to provide the necessary permissions as asked on the screen.

Step #4: Hit the Start button and the process will be initiated. You won't have to touch the target device again, and everything can be done through the dashboard itself.

If you are worried that the user will find out about the installed application, worry not. The icon will be hidden, and your boyfriend will not even get a sniff of it. In fact, you will be able to uninstall the application through the dashboard itself.

The installation process is as simple as that, and any user can complete it easily. You will be able to access all the features of Cocospy from the dashboard itself.

Part 2: Spyic

Spyic is another popular application for phone tracking and monitoring. It has millions of users from 190 countries in total.

In fact, Spyic is recommended by some of the best tech reviewers and cybersecurity experts. These include CNET, TechRadar, Forbes, etc. Therefore, you can trust its services and spy on your boyfriend easily.

There are more than 35 features available on Spyic. Moreover, it does not require you to jailbreak or root the target device, either. The next-gen technology of the application allows simple and discrete spying.

You will be able to find out everything that your boyfriend does on his device. There are features such as GPS tracking, keylogger, call tracking, and a lot more.

Part 3: Using a keylogger

A keylogger is a tool that allows you to track the keystrokes pressed on a device. Cocospy and Spyic both have reliable keyloggers which can be used for spying.

You can use the keylogger to get the passwords of your boyfriend and also the messages that he sends. Basically, everything that he types on his phone will be recorded, and you can get access to it.

Cocospy and Spyic, both have great keyloggers which can be used for this purpose. Head to their websites to find out more.

Part 4: Location tracking

Do you want to know where your boyfriend goes? You can find out about his whereabouts with the help of a tracking tool. You can opt for Cocospy or Spyic for GPS tracking.

Both these applications have accurate and reliable GPS tracking, which provides the exact location of your boyfriend. So, you can keep a check on him whenever you want.

In fact, there is an added advantage of choosing Cocospy and Spyic for phone tracking. You can also set up Geofencing. This feature will allow the users to set a boundary on the map. So, whenever the target user steps out of it, they will be notified.

These were the best ways in which you can spy on your boyfriend's phone. It is important to do it remotely because if he comes to know about it, you will land in bigger trouble in your relationship.

Cocospy is the best application that you can opt for when it comes to spying on a device remotely. Therefore, make the right choice.

Think about it; you will not get these features elsewhere as many spying apps are not even reliable! Therefore, check out the application for yourself today!