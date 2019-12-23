Sometimes you need a break. You don't need to book a two-week-long vacation on a tropical island. You just need a day where you can put your work and responsibilities on hold, relax and re-set. So, when you're feeling overwhelmed and you need a mini-vacation, you should take a day off from work, pack a bag and book a room at The Drake Hotel.

Lounge in Your Room

Staying at home won't feel the same as heading to this boutique hotel in Toronto and booking one of the artistic suites. Getting away from the house guarantees that you won't sabotage your vacation with chores and errands. You can't fold piles of laundry, buy groceries to fill up the fridge or repair that dingy shelf that you've been meaning to fix for months when you're at a gorgeous hotel.

The Drake offers plenty of amenities that encourage relaxation. You can take a refreshing shower and pamper yourself with exclusive Malin+Goetz toiletries in the ensuite washroom. Or you can sit in bed and order room service. Nothing will make you feel like royalty like resting on a Queen-sized bed and snacking from an artisanal charcuterie board and a sweet plate.

Indulge at Dinner

The Drake properties are known for their dedication to creating menus that highlight fresh, local and seasonal ingredients. You'll find that a lot of the ingredients come straight from the Drake Commissary in the Junction Triangle. The charcuterie, bread, pasta and pickles are all made from scratch there.

Start your feast off with a course of oysters or hand-cut steak tartare. Follow it up with a mouth-watering entrée like the hay-baked roast chicken with honey, herbs de Provence and truffle-fried potatoes. Or you could order a bowl of tuna poke with avocado, pineapple, cucumber and yuzu mayo. Finish it off with a strong cocktail - and if you're still not full, a round of dessert.

Blow off Some Steam

Maybe you don't want to lounge too much. Maybe you want to blow off some steam before you have to jump back into your regular routine.

If you want to break a sweat, the hotel offers complimentary spinning classes from Ride Cycle Club and yoga classes from Good Space.

If you have a competitive spirit and want to let loose, you can join in on Drake Trivia on Wednesdays. Show off your knowledge and get the chance to win a $50 Drake gift card and bragging rights as the champion for the night.

Or, depending on the night, you can go down to the Drake Underground - the basement that never sleeps. The hottest DJs and performers come to the Underground to make the walls shake with music. You can dance until the lights come back on.

Why Should You Do This?

The words Treat Yo Self may come from the comedy Parks and Recreation but you shouldn't take them as a joke. Giving yourself a break to pamper yourself is good. If you keep pushing yourself through deadlines and responsibilities, you're going to burn out.

So, whenever you need to take a little vacation, you don't have to buy a plane ticket or pick up a heavy travel guide. You can book a room at a hip boutique hotel and treat yourself for 24 hours.