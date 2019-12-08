We all know that we probably need to pay a little more attention to our health and wellness. Doctors, experts on television, even our family and friends tell us about the importance of regularly exercising, eating well, and even spending some time on mental wellbeing, but what do we do about it? Likely, very little, however, it's easy to see living well as something with no tangible advantages. After all, everyone tells you that eating a salad is going to be better for you in the long-term than eating a pizza - but you end up feeling full and satisfied either way. So, what are the really easy-to-see benefits of changing your lifestyle?

More Years on the Clock

One of the most obvious, yet often overlooked benefits of living healthy is that it means you can spend more time on this planet with the people that you love. Making sure that you avoid things that could harm your wellbeing, such as cigarettes, alcohol, and dangerous fattening foods reduces your risk of everything from cancer and diabetes, to obesity and cardiovascular disease. Although there's no guarantee that a healthy person will always live longer than their unhealthy counterparts, you're setting yourself up for a better chance of more wonderful years on this amazing earth by looking after yourself.

Cheaper Life Insurance

That's right - you can save money by being healthier too. Spending less on takeaways and meals from fast-food restaurants will instantly have a positive impact on your bank account - but your new lifestyle will also improve your long-term financial standing too. People with a healthier day-to-day routine will be able to get peace of mind from something like a Mason Finance life settlement without paying a fortune on their premiums because they're too high of a risk.

When your life insurance appraisers look at the way that you live, they'll see that you're committed to staying as healthy and happy as possible in the years to come. This means that it's much less likely that they're going to have to pay you a premium earlier than necessary. The less of a risk you seem to be to your life insurance company, the less you'll need to pay in premiums for the quality of care and protection that you need.

Better Confidence and Mood

It's not only a longer lifespan that you get when you live well either, it's a better quality of life too. When you're eating foods that are good for you, for instance, you're likely to lose weight, which means that you enjoy better self-esteem about the way that you look. Losing weight also means that you'll have more energy to spend doing the things that you love, like playing with the kids or participating in after-work football games. A lot of people talk about the short-term effects that a positive lifestyle can have on your mood, thanks to things like exercise-induced serotonin and endorphins. However, a strategy for good health can make you happier and more fulfilled in the long-term too.