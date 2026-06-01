Suspect Accused of Murdering Three Elderly Men in Hawaii Charged With First-Degree Murder, a Dozen Criminal Offenses

The suspect accused of killing three elderly men in a rural area of Hawaii's Big Island has been formally charged with first-degree murder and nearly a dozen other criminal offenses, authorities said.

Hawaii Police identified the suspect as 36-year-old Jacob Baker of Pahoa, who now faces one count of first-degree murder and three counts of second-degree murder in connection with the alleged triple homicide.

Prosecutors say the charges stem from the killings of three elderly men found dead in separate locations over a roughly 48-hour period in late May. Baker is being held without bail on the murder counts, according to a statement from the Hawaii Police Department released over the weekend, according to CBS News.

In addition to the murder counts, Baker has been charged with multiple counts of burglary, theft, criminal property damage, and unauthorized entry into a motor vehicle.

Police said the non-homicide charges bring the total number of alleged offenses to almost a dozen, reflecting what investigators describe as a series of related criminal acts tied to the same time frame as the killings.

Authorities also cited an auto theft charge, saying Baker allegedly took a vehicle without permission while on the run.

Investigators said the victims were all elderly men who lived in a remote part of Hawaii County. Two of the victims were identified as 69-year-old Robert Shine and 69-year-old John Carse, while the third victim, a 79-year-old man, has not yet been publicly named pending notification of extended family, AOL reported.

The men were found dead in different locations, including on private property, over the course of two days. Police launched a large-scale manhunt after linking the three deaths and naming Baker as the primary suspect.

The search, which deployed what officials described as "significant resources," included assistance from federal partners such as the FBI and the U.S. Marshals Service. Authorities eventually located Baker and arrested him without incident after tracking him to a rural area on the Big Island.

Officials have not publicly discussed a possible motive, citing the ongoing investigation and the pending court process. Detectives are continuing to review evidence from the crime scenes, including property believed to have been taken from the victims.

Prosecutors said they expect Baker to make an initial court appearance on the murder and related charges in the coming days, as per CNN.

Originally published on Lawyer Herald