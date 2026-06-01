Former University of Notre Dame Priest Sexually Abused Male Students for 17 Years: Report

A new independent report commissioned by the University of Notre Dame has found that a former Holy Cross priest and dorm rector sexually abused male students over a 17-year period beginning in 1980.

The 25-page report, released this week and conducted by attorney Helen Cantwell of Debevoise & Plimpton LLP, concluded that Rev. Thomas King used a so‑called "weighing scheme" to target students at Notre Dame and nearby Holy Cross College in the 1980s and 1990s.

Investigators found credible accounts from at least 15 former male students who said King weighed them naked or nearly naked in a locker room, under the pretense of monitoring their health, according to the New York Times.

The report states that multiple individuals, including some subjected to the weighing, were then sexually touched or assaulted by King both during and after his time at Notre Dame.

King served as rector of Zahm Hall, a men's residence on campus, from 1980 to 1997, giving him significant authority over students in his care.

According to the findings, he led students to the Rockne Memorial Gym, directed them into a deserted locker room, and told them to undress fully before stepping on a scale, claiming they needed to be naked for accurate readings.

Investigators characterized this pattern as grooming behavior that exploited his role as a priest and university official.

The report notes that students raised concerns about King's conduct to various Notre Dame officials over several years, but follow‑up by the university was described as slow, inconsistent, and at times ineffective, NDSMC Observer reported.

Complaints dating back to at least 2018 did not immediately prompt decisive action because staff did not initially interpret the weighing practice as sexual in nature or as a boundary violation.

The law firm reported that some staff interviewed did not recall receiving formal complaints, while others failed to recognize the conduct as abusive.

Notre Dame's Board of Trustees and university leadership commissioned the external investigation in 2025 after public allegations from alumni and growing scrutiny of clergy abuse on campus.

In a statement announcing the report's release, the university acknowledged that it should have acted more forcefully once allegations against King surfaced and pledged continued support for survivors.

Current students and employees were directed to campus counseling and employee assistance resources, while former students were urged to contact investigators or the university if they experienced abuse, as per Catholic Online.

Originally published on University Herald