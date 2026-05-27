Iran Vows Retaliation After US Strikes Missile Sites and Boats Amid Ceasefire

Iran has vowed to retaliate after the United States struck Iranian missile sites and boats in southern Iran, actions Washington described as "self-defense" during a fragile ceasefire.

The US military said Monday's strikes targeted missile launch sites and Iranian vessels allegedly attempting to lay naval mines near the Hormozgan region, close to the Strait of Hormuz, a critical chokepoint for global oil shipments. US Central Command spokesperson Navy Capt.

Tim Hawkins said the operations were intended "to protect our troops from threats posed by Iranian forces" and stressed that American forces were "exercising restraint during the ongoing ceasefire." The strikes coincided with talks in Qatar, where US and Iranian negotiators are seeking a longer-term agreement to end months of conflict.

Tehran's foreign ministry condemned the attacks as a "blatant violation" of the truce that has been in place since early April and warned that "no act of aggression will go unanswered." In a statement, officials accused the US of carrying out strikes in the Hormozgan province over a 48-hour period and said Iran would "certainly respond to any act of aggression" to defend its sovereignty and territorial integrity.

Iranian state media also reported that members of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps were killed in related incidents at sea, though the numbers have not been independently verified.

Iran's chief negotiators have previously warned that the country sees "overt and clandestine movements" by the US as a sign it is preparing to restart the war.

The latest strikes risk derailing the talks in Qatar, where Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi and other senior officials are trying to resolve outstanding issues with US envoys. Iranian spokesperson Esmail Baghaei said progress had been made but cautioned that it would be "incorrect" to suggest a deal was imminent, adding that discussions were currently focused on ending the conflict rather than Iran's nuclear program.

US President Donald Trump has publicly urged Tehran to finalize an agreement within days, but has also signaled he remains "not satisfied" with Iran's latest proposals.