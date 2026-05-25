Orange County Evacuates 50,000 Residents Following Threats of Toxic Chemical Leak

Orange County officials have ordered about 50,000 residents to evacuate as crews race to prevent an overheated tank filled with a toxic chemical from leaking or exploding at an aerospace facility in Garden Grove, California.

Authorities say the evacuation zone now covers large parts of Garden Grove and Stanton, along with sections of West Anaheim, Cypress, and Buena Park. The Orange County Fire Authority (OCFA) reports that the risk remains high because the tank, located at the GKN Aerospace plant, is still pressurized and structurally compromised.

Officials are warning that the tank will likely either spill thousands of gallons of methyl methacrylate or, in a worst-case scenario, explode, according to CBS News.

During an overnight operation, firefighters were able to get close enough to visually inspect the steel tank and discovered what they described as a "potential crack" in its shell.

Interim OCFA Chief T.J.McGovern said the fissure may be helping to relieve internal pressure, calling the finding "positive intel" that could shift the response strategy. Officials are now closely monitoring pressure readings to determine whether the crack is stabilizing the tank or increasing the risk of an uncontrolled leak.

The tank holds an estimated 7,000 gallons of methyl methacrylate, a volatile, flammable chemical used to make plastics such as Plexiglass. Fire officials say the tank began overheating after a failure in its cooling system, triggering a chemical reaction and vapor release that prompted the initial evacuation order on Thursday.

A malfunctioning valve remains unmitigated, and hazardous materials teams are working continuously to cool and stabilize the compromised tank and two neighboring tanks, which have been deemed structurally sound.

Governor Gavin Newsom has declared a state of emergency in Orange County, allowing the state to deploy additional resources and coordinate with federal agencies, including the Environmental Protection Agency, The Guardian reported.

The EPA is assisting with air monitoring around the facility and in surrounding neighborhoods to detect any signs of a toxic release. Officials say no injuries or fatalities have been reported, and air readings outside the plant have so far remained within acceptable limits.

Nine evacuation shelters have opened across the region, including sites at Oceanview High School in Huntington Beach, John F. Kennedy High School in La Palma, Mile Square Regional Park in Fountain Valley, and several community centers in Anaheim, Garden Grove, and Cypress.

Most shelters are at or near capacity as thousands of residents remain displaced, many arriving with pets and limited belongings. Residents are urged to check local government websites and call the Orange County Public Information Hotline at 714-628-7085 for shelter availability, road closures, and updated guidance on when it may be safe to return home, as per ABC7.