U.S. Crime & Justice

Armed Man Fatally Shot by Secret Service Agents Previously Attempted to Trespass the White House

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Secret Service Agent Secret Service Agent
An armed Secret Service agent reacts at the White House in Washington, DC, after gunshots were apparently heard on May 23, 2026. Police and security forces swarmed the area around the White House on the evening of May 23 after reports of shots fired, AFP journalists said. US President Donald Trump was at the White House at the time as he worked to negotiate a deal with Iran.

A 21-year-old Maryland man who was fatally shot after opening fire near a White House security checkpoint had previously been arrested for trying to enter restricted areas of the presidential complex, authorities said Sunday.

The U.S. Secret Service said the man approached a checkpoint near 17th Street and Pennsylvania Avenue on Saturday evening and pulled a gun from a bag before firing toward officers stationed at the post.

Agents returned fire, striking the suspect, who was transported to a nearby hospital and later pronounced dead. No Secret Service personnel were injured in the exchange of gunfire, according to the agency, according to People.

Officials identified the suspect as Nasire Best of Dundalk, Maryland, citing law enforcement and court records. Multiple outlets reported that Best was already known to the Secret Service and had a documented history of mental health issues.

Authorities have not announced a suspected motive, and investigators are still reviewing his background, electronic devices, and recent movements.

Police said a bystander was also struck by gunfire during the incident and remained in serious but stable condition as of Sunday.

The injured person has not been publicly identified, and officials have not yet clarified whether the wound was caused by a round fired by Best or by responding officers. The area around the checkpoint was temporarily shut down as crime scene teams processed shell casings, ballistic evidence, and surveillance video.

Court documents show Best was arrested last July after he entered a restricted area on the White House grounds despite posted signs and orders from officers to stop, the Boston Globe reported.

At that time, an affidavit in D.C. Superior Court said he had previously been seen walking around the complex, asking how to gain access through various entry posts and telling officers he was Jesus Christ and wanted to be arrested. Those earlier encounters led the Secret Service to flag his name in agency systems before Saturday's shooting.

The Metropolitan Police Department of the District of Columbia is leading the investigation into the use of force, with support from federal authorities.

As is standard in shootings involving law enforcement, officials said they will examine whether agents followed protocol and whether any additional security measures are needed around the White House perimeter.

The Secret Service said further information, including any potential charges related to the wounded bystander, will depend on the outcome of those inquiries, as per Al Jazeera.

Originally published on Lawyer Herald

Tags
Shooting, White House, Fatally shot
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