Trump Says Physical Exam Went ’Perfectly’ Amid Questions Over Bruised Hands and Swollen Legs

President Donald Trump underwent a medical appointment at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center on Tuesday, marking his third visit to the facility in the past 13 months. The White House described the visit as a "routine annual dental and medical assessment" and said it was part of the president's regular preventive health care.

The examination comes amid continued public scrutiny over Trump's health, fueled by his age, visible bruising on his hands, and reports of swollen ankles. Trump, who turns 80 in June 14, is the oldest person to take the oath of office and the second-oldest president in U.S. history after former President Joe Biden.

Following his most recent physical examination, Trump told reporters the assessment went "perfectly," NPR reported. During his previous annual physical in April last year, Trump said he had "aced" a cognitive test, while the White House released a memo stating he was in "excellent health."

Multiple Visits to Walter Reed Raise Questions

Trump returned to Walter Reed in October for what the White House described as a "scheduled follow-up," prompting renewed speculation about his health.

In December, the White House disclosed that Trump underwent a CT scan to further evaluate his "cardiovascular and abdominal health." White House physician Capt. Sean Barbabella said at the time that the president "remains in excellent overall health."

Despite those reassurances, questions persisted as appearances continued to show makeup covering bruises on Trump's hands and occasional signs of fatigue during public events.

In January, Trump addressed the issue directly in an interview with The Wall Street Journal. He said he regretted undergoing the October CT scan because of the speculation it generated and attributed the bruising on his hand to taking too much aspirin.

Medical History and Recent Health Reports

Trump has released limited medical information over the years. Last summer, he was diagnosed with chronic venous insufficiency, though the White House said his cardiovascular health remained "excellent."

His most recent detailed health report, released in April 2025, noted a few "abnormalities," including "scarring on the right ear" from the Butler, Pennsylvania, assassination attempt and "diverticulosis and a benign polyp" found during a colonoscopy. Doctors recommended a "follow-up colonoscopy in three years."

The report showed Trump weighed 224 pounds—about 20 pounds less than in 2020—and had LDL ("bad") cholesterol levels within an "optimal" range. Following the July 2024 assassination attempt, former White House physician Dr. Ronny Jackson said Trump underwent a "CT of his head" and was "doing well, and he is recovering as expected."

A brief 2023 doctor's letter said Trump had lost weight and that "his cognitive exams were exceptional."

The White House declined to provide additional details about Tuesday's examination.

Health Was a Key Campaign Issue

Mental and physical fitness played a significant role in Trump's presidential campaign.

Throughout the election cycle, Trump frequently referred to Biden as "Sleepy Joe" and questioned his ability to serve as commander-in-chief. Biden's public appearances during his presidency were marked by visible slowing and verbal missteps, particularly during a June 2024 debate against Trump. Biden withdrew from the presidential race less than a month later.

The White House has consistently defended Trump's health and stamina, highlighting his demanding schedule and frequent interactions with the media and foreign leaders.

Over the weekend, White House Communications Director Steven Cheung repeatedly posted about Trump's lengthy workday as he negotiated a U.S.-Iran peace deal.

Cabinet members have also weighed in. During a podcast interview in January, Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. said Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services Administrator Dr. Mehmet Oz reviewed Trump's medical records and found he has "the highest testosterone level that he's ever seen for an individual over 70 years old."