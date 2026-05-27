Chaos Ensues After Yosemite National Park Removes Reservation Requirement, Leads to Long Lines and Crowded Conditions

Chaos swept Yosemite National Park over the Memorial Day holiday weekend as the park's first summer without a vehicle reservation requirement led to hours-long lines at entrances, packed parking lots, and crowded trails.

Visitors reported extended delays at multiple entrances on Saturday, with backups stretching for miles as traffic surged early in the day. At some gates, rangers directed drivers to turn around once parking areas and main corridors in Yosemite Valley reached capacity, prompting confusion and frustration among travelers who had planned their trips months in advance.

Local television footage showed bumper-to-bumper traffic and dense crowds on popular viewpoints, with some visitors describing the scene as "chaos" after the park dropped its timed-entry reservation system.

This summer marks the first time in several years that visitors can enter Yosemite without advance vehicle reservations, following a National Park Service decision in February to end the system for 2026.

Park officials said the move followed a comprehensive review of 2025 traffic and parking data, which concluded that a season-long reservation requirement was not the most effective way to manage visitation. Instead, they pledged to rely on targeted traffic controls during the busiest periods while expanding overall public access.

The surge in visitors over the holiday weekend tested that strategy, as parking quickly filled in Yosemite Valley and along major corridors. With spaces unavailable, some drivers left vehicles along curbs and road shoulders in unauthorized areas, creating additional hazards and congestion.

Crowding pressures have been building for months, with Yosemite recording about 45 percent more visits in March than a year earlier as tourists flocked to see high spring runoff and waterfalls, data showed. Through August 2025, the park logged roughly 2.9 million visits, a 7 percent increase over the same period in 2024, signaling a return to pre-pandemic demand levels.

Yosemite's reservation system, first introduced during the pandemic and reintroduced in 2024 and 2025, was credited by some visitors and advocacy groups with easing gridlock and protecting sensitive areas from overuse.

Conservation organizations and some park users had warned that eliminating reservations could bring back the gridlock and resource damage that prompted earlier restrictions. The National Parks Conservation Association, for example, argued that removing the system would lead to renewed traffic jams, full parking lots, and strain on meadows and other fragile habitats.

In response, park officials have urged visitors to arrive early, travel midweek when possible, purchase entrance passes in advance, and consider exploring areas outside the valley floor as the park adjusts to the new policy.