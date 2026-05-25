Tech

Galaxy Z Fold 8 ‘Ultra’ Leak Shows Wide Foldable Smartphone That Could Compete With the iPhone Fold

Samsung may be pushing for a wider foldable this year.

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Galaxy Z Fold7 shown unfolded next to a nickel

Samsung's next-generation foldables are coming soon, and a new leak is now claiming that there would be a Galaxy Z Fold 8 "Ultra" variant to join the usual lineup and debut a wide version of the device.

Questions are now swirling if this wider-than-usual version of the Galaxy Z Fold could go up against the upcoming first foldable smartphone from Apple, the highly rumored iPhone Fold, which is expected at a later date this year.

Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra Leaks Wide Version of Foldable

According to the latest report from a leaker named Ice Universe, Samsung is adding a new "Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra" variant to its lineup starting next year, and it would feature a wider version of the book-style foldable devices.

According to 9to5Google's report, it features the "Ultra" wording that can be found in "iPhone Ultra," which is one of the names speculated for the iPhone Fold.

Initially, past rumors claimed that this Samsung foldable device would feature the name Galaxy Z Fold 8 Wide, but additional reports said that Samsung is taking on the moniker "Ultra" for the device.

It was revealed that this will follow the previous takes on a wider-than-tall foldable smartphone in the tech industry, which includes Google's original Pixel Fold and the Oppo Find N.

Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra vs. iPhone Fold

The leaker said that a rebrand is coming from Samsung next year, and the Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra would be the face and frontrunner of the company's plans to expand the lineup.

At first, it was speculated that the Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra would arrive later this year and be introduced during the July Unpacked event. This would have meant that it would have been announced ahead of the rumored arrival of Apple's foldable iPhone.

Previous reports and rumors said that Apple is planning to debut the iPhone Fold or the iPhone Ultra later this year, and it would mark the first foldable version of its proprietary smartphone. Apple's foldable iPhone would reportedly be in a lineup of its own but would join the regular iPhone's announcement event, which annually takes place around September.

That said, Ice Universe said that Samsung would release the Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra next year and avoid competing directly with Apple's iPhone Ultra.

Originally published on Tech Times

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Apple, Samsung
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