Microsoft Allows Copilot Uninstalls As Part of Windows 11 Clean-up—Here’s How

Microsoft is now allowing Copilot AI to be uninstalled on the Windows 11 platform for individuals and organizations who wish to do so.

The move comes after Microsoft dropped its requirements over the past months for Copilot to be available on all Windows 11 PCs.

Microsoft Allows Copilot to be Uninstalled on Windows

Windows Latest shared a discovery that details how Microsoft quietly integrated a new Group Policy option as part of the Windows 11 April 2026 update, which opened the way to remove the Copilot app.

According to the discovery, administrator accounts on Windows 11 may now remove the Microsoft Copilot AI app entirely from their PCs, and this is something that can be system-wide.

This is a policy called "Remove Microsoft Copilot app" under the update's Group Policy, and this fully deletes the Copilot AI app on the Windows 11 platform. This is unlike how it used to be as it had a sneaky way of coming back to PCs.

Users are now given significant control over their PCs, especially after Microsoft's notorious push for Copilot AI as the future of the Windows PC platform. Microsoft's aggressive push was felt all over the Windows ecosystem, with the company also previously testing a way to give Copilot AI full access to one's desktop, files, and more.

Despite Microsoft marketing Copilot as a knowledgeable and smart artificial intelligence platform, it recently shared in its Terms of Use that it is actually "for entertainment purposes only."

Windows 11 Clean-Up: No More Copilot AI

Under this latest update from Microsoft, Windows administrator accounts may now remove the Copilot AI app on the Windows 11 platform with ease and via a straightforward process.

According to Microsoft's new policy, users only have to head on over to User Configuration, look for the Administrative Templates option, choose Windows Components, and finally, Windows AI.

Microsoft has long allowed users to uninstall the Copilot AI app on their Windows 11 PCs, but according to Digital Trends, there have been many user complaints over the past few months that the app kept on coming back. Whether it be via Windows updates and/or reinstalling the operating system, Copilot comes back to "haunt" them, especially in managed systems.

This new Group Policy option aims to solve that issue among businesses and IT administrators, with individual users also benefiting from it.

Originally published on Tech Times