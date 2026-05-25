Apple, Samsung End Q1 2026 in Europe With Equal 30% Smartphone Market Share

The European smartphone market entered 2026 with an unusually balanced rivalry between Apple and Samsung, according to Q1 shipment data from Counterpoint Research.

For the first time in recent years, both brands now hold an equal 30% market share, marking a significant shift in one of the world's most competitive smartphone regions.

Market Share Shift Driven by Product Timing and Demand

Samsung's share declined from 33% year-on-year, while Apple rose from 26% in Q1 2025 to reach parity. Analysts attribute the shift to differences in product launch timing and sustained demand for flagship models.

While Samsung narrowly led in shipments during the quarter, Apple's strong performance allowed it to close the gap and match its rival's position. The result reflects a maturing European market where premium devices dominate, and brand loyalty continues to intensify.

Samsung's Galaxy S26 series arrived later in the quarter, limiting its early impact on sales momentum. In contrast, Apple benefited from continued demand for the iPhone 17 lineup, along with additional sales from the iPhone 17e model.

Earlier flagship availability also helped Apple maintain a consistent retail presence throughout the period.

These timing advantages allowed the Cupertino giant to sustain strong performance while Samsung operated within a shorter active sales window.

Overall Smartphone Demand Continues To Decline

Despite the top-end competition, the European smartphone market contracted by 6% year-on-year. Samsung recorded a 12% decline in shipments, while Xiaomi dropped by 11%. Oppo and Honor also saw declines of 8% and 4%, respectively, with the "others" category falling by 8%.

The downturn reflects weaker consumer spending, rising device prices, and longer upgrade cycles. Many users are now holding onto devices for extended periods, reducing demand in the mid-range and budget segments.

Apple Gains Edge Through Stability and Ecosystem Strength

According to Phone Arena, Apple emerged as the only top-five smartphone vendor to record growth during the quarter. Its performance was supported by stable pricing, strong ecosystem loyalty, and consistent demand for premium devices across Europe.

This resilience allowed the iPhone maker to maintain momentum even as competitors faced shipment declines and delayed product cycles.

Outlook for Q2 2026 Remains Competitive

Analysts expect the next quarter to be shaped by whether Samsung's Galaxy S26 lineup can regain lost ground or if Apple will extend its lead in Europe.

Seasonal promotions, pricing strategies, and consumer upgrade timing are expected to play a key role in determining market direction.

Of course, it will be expected for both Apple and Samsung to improve their yearly releases to continue their dominance in the smartphone market. The pressure is on both sides to continue their momentum when it comes to sales.

Originally published on Tech Times