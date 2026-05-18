Idaho Air Force Base Locked Down After Jets Collide Midair at Gunfighter Skies Air Show

Idaho's Mountain Home Air Force Base was placed on lockdown Sunday afternoon after two U.S. Navy jets collided midair during a performance at the Gunfighter Skies Air Show, officials said.

Base officials announced the lockdown in a social media post, citing an "incident involving aircraft" during the air show and instructing personnel and visitors to shelter in place while emergency crews responded.

The base, located about 50 miles south of Boise, restricted movement on and off the installation as first responders secured the crash area and assessed potential hazards. Authorities have not yet said when the lockdown will be lifted, according to NBC News.

According to Navy and base officials, two Navy aircraft participating in the Gunfighter Skies program collided while flying a demonstration routine near the installation. Several outlets reported the jets were EA-18G Growlers from the Navy's VAQ-129 Growler Demo Team, which had been scheduled to perform during the weekend show.

Videos posted online show two jets flying in close formation before making contact, followed by a fireball and smoke as debris fell to the ground.

All four crew members from the two jets safely ejected, and parachutes were seen descending shortly after the collision, officials and witnesses said.

Naval Air Forces and event organizers said the aircrew were recovered and were being evaluated by medical personnel, with no immediate reports of life-threatening injuries. There were no confirmed injuries among spectators or people on the ground as of Sunday evening, authorities said.

Emergency crews responded quickly to the crash site, which witnesses said was just outside the base perimeter.

Firefighters and security teams moved spectators away from the affected area while aircraft rescue units worked to extinguish fires and secure wreckage. Officials closed nearby areas on base as a precaution while they checked for fuel spills and other safety risks, the Times of India reported.

Mountain Home Air Force Base canceled the remaining Gunfighter Skies Air Show events following the crash. The show, which had drawn large crowds over the weekend and marked the first such event at the base in several years, was expected to feature multiple military demonstration teams and static displays.

Base public affairs staff said more information about refunds, rescheduling, or future events would be released after the ongoing emergency response and initial safety reviews are complete.

Military safety investigators have begun a formal probe into the cause of the midair collision, officials said. The inquiry will examine flight data, maintenance records, pilot training, and routine safety procedures for demonstration flights at public events.

Officials said additional updates will be provided once investigators complete their initial assessment and notify families and units involved, as per US News.