AT&T, Verizon, and T-Mobile are now joining forces to expand cellular connectivity in the country.

The trio will help ensure that there will be zero dead zones in the country as their partnership will focus on satellite-based cellular connections.

AT&T, Verizon, T-Mobile Team Up to Deliver Zero Dead Zones

AT&T shared an announcement that reveals the company, Verizon, and T-Mobile have entered a joint venture that "will help America extend its global leadership in wireless communications technology and services by delivering exceptional, resilient connectivity and creating the best and most diverse ecosystem for wireless and satellite products and services."

The trio has agreed to this new joint venture that aims to "help end wireless dead zones in the U.S.," which includes rural areas, particularly the unserved and the underserved communities.

According to the announcement, this will be a collaborative approach that expands customer choice as they bring together IP and terrestrial spectrum.

Satellite-Based Cellular Connection From America's Big Three

To make this work, the trio's joint venture will develop next-generation direct-to-device (D2D) communications via satellite-based technologies that will address coverage gaps.

If this sounds familiar, it is because a similar venture was already done before and was led by Elon Musk's Starlink, a division of SpaceX, focusing on satellite-to-phone technology. In the United States, SpaceX has partnered with T-Mobile to deliver the service to users, which is also being offering to AT&T and Verizon's subscribers.

According to 9to5Mac's report, the announcement notes that existing carrier-satellite agreements will remain unaffected by the joint venture.

Originally published on Tech Times