United Jet Smashes Into Tractor-Trailer on Approach to Newark; NTSB Seizes Black Boxes

A United Airlines Boeing 767 arriving from Venice struck a light pole and a tractor‑trailer on Sunday afternoon as it came in to land at Newark Liberty International Airport, injuring a lorry driver on the New Jersey Turnpike and triggering a federal investigation into what went wrong.

The United jet, operating as Flight 169, was on final approach to Newark at around 2 p.m. local time when it made contact with the pole over the southbound carriageway, according to state police and aviation officials.

United Jet Impact Leaves Lorry Driver Injured

Initial accounts from New Jersey State Police and the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey set out a troubling chain of events beneath the flight path. A preliminary investigation found that the United jet's landing gear and underside hit a light pole positioned near the New Jersey Turnpike, sending part of the structure into a tractor‑trailer travelling south.

The driver of that lorry was taken to hospital with non‑life‑threatening injuries and has since been discharged, state police said.

In dashcam footage shared with NBC News, a sharp whizzing noise is heard, followed by the sound of shattering glass inside the cab as debris from the pole strikes the vehicle.

Dashcam footage shows a truck being struck as a United Airlines flight from Italy approached the runway at Newark Airport on Sunday.



Based on the preliminary investigation, New Jersey State Police said that "the underside of the plane collided with a pole and a tractor-trailer."… pic.twitter.com/m9NF4TepFN — CBS News (@CBSNews) May 4, 2026

Chuck Paterakis, who oversees transportation for Schmidt Bakery, said the vehicle belonged to the company and confirmed that his driver was injured by glass in his arm and hand. Describing the outcome as a near miss, he told the broadcaster: 'It's a miracle. It could have been traumatically worse.'

Police also reported that the pole then struck a Jeep driving on the Turnpike, although it was not immediately clear whether the Jeep's occupants were hurt.

Port Authority officials later said airport staff inspected the runway area for debris and that 'normal operations were quickly resumed.'

United Jet Under Scrutiny As Investigators Move In

The United jet itself, a Boeing 767‑400, sustained what Port Authority police described as minor damage. United Airlines said its maintenance teams were inspecting the aircraft and that it would 'conduct a rigorous flight safety investigation into the incident.'

The airline confirmed that the crew had been removed from service as part of that process, a standard step in serious incident reviews.

In a statement reported by US outlets, United said: 'Upon its final approach into Newark International Airport, United flight 169 came into contact with a light pole. The aircraft landed safely, taxied to the gate normally and no passengers or crew were injured.'

As of this reporting, the company has not yet provided detail on how or why the aircraft descended low enough to hit roadside infrastructure.

Federal authorities have moved quickly to secure evidence. The Federal Aviation Administration confirmed that the United jet struck a light post at about 2 p.m. local time and said it had opened an investigation.

The National Transportation Safety Board has also launched its own probe and instructed United to secure both the cockpit voice recorder and the flight data recorder, commonly referred to as the black boxes.

An NTSB spokesperson said an investigator was expected to arrive in Newark on Monday and that a preliminary report setting out the basic facts and circumstances of the event should be published within 30 days.

At this stage, officials have avoided speculating publicly about whether pilot error, air traffic control instructions, equipment issues or other factors played a role.

United Jet Incident Adds To Newark Safety Questions

The United jet strike comes at an uneasy time for Newark Liberty International Airport, which has featured in several safety reports in recent months. The NTSB noted that the episode occurred just weeks after an Alaska Airlines flight and a FedEx cargo aircraft narrowly avoided one another while landing on intersecting runways at the same airport.

Earlier in March, a Singapore Airlines plane's wing clipped the tail of a Spirit Airlines jet while departing a gate at Newark, an incident that also drew federal attention. And only days before the latest event, a United pilot reported a possible drone encounter on approach to San Diego International Airport, underscoring broader concerns about hazards in the airspace near busy hubs.

Aviation experts often stress that the United States still has an exceptionally strong commercial safety record, with multiple layers of safeguards designed to prevent accidents. Yet the sequence of near misses and ground strikes around major airports has prompted calls for closer scrutiny of approach procedures, runway layouts and air traffic workloads.

United Jet Flight 169 was nearing the end of a transatlantic journey from Venice Marco Polo Airport to New Jersey when the incident occurred close to Runway 29. Authorities said the aircraft nonetheless landed safely at Newark, taxied to the gate as normal and all 221 passengers and 10 crew members disembarked without injury.

The focus has instead shifted to the damage on the ground and to the question of how a large commercial airliner on a routine approach ended up striking roadside infrastructure at all.

Originally published on IBTimes UK