5 Italian Tourists Died in Maldives Cave Diving Accident, Officials Recover One Body

Five Italian tourists have died in a cave diving accident in the Maldives, where recovery teams have so far retrieved one body from a deep underwater cavern, authorities said.

Maldivian officials said the group of five divers disappeared on Thursday while exploring an underwater cave system near Alimathaa in Vaavu Atoll, about 64 kilometers from the capital Malé.

The divers failed to resurface after a planned descent to around 50 to 60 meters, prompting the crew of their dive vessel to alert emergency services early in the afternoon, according to ABC News.

The Maldives National Defence Force (MNDF) said rescuers recovered one body from inside a cave at a depth of about 60 meters on Thursday evening.

Officials believe the remaining four divers are still trapped within the same cave system, where strong currents and complex tunnels have made the recovery operation high-risk and technically difficult.

Italy's Foreign Ministry confirmed that all five victims were Italian nationals and that they are believed to have died while attempting to explore deep caves in Vaavu Atoll.

Four of the divers were linked to the University of Genoa, including marine biology professor Monica Montefalcone, her daughter Giorgia Sommacal, researcher Muriel Oddenino, and marine scientist Federico Gualtieri, along with diving instructor Gianluca Benedetti, the BBC reported.

Maldivian police have opened an investigation into the circumstances of the accident, while specialists assess environmental and technical factors that may have contributed to the deaths.

Authorities have not yet determined the exact cause, though dive experts cited by Italian media have mentioned possible issues such as oxygen toxicity or equipment-related complications, stressing that any conclusions remain preliminary pending official findings.

The site of the incident is a popular scuba destination known for its marine life and challenging underwater cave structures, which attract experienced divers from around the world.

Local officials said operations would continue as conditions allow, with Italian diplomats coordinating with Maldivian authorities to support identification, repatriation procedures, and assistance for the victims' families, as per Euronews.