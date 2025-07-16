Sports

Fauja Singh, Oldest Marathon Finisher in History, Dies in Hit-and-Run Accident

His last race was a 10-km event in Hong Kong just a year after he became the torch bearer for the 2012 London Olympics.

By

The world is no longer blessed with one of its most inspiring personalities. Fauja Singh, the iconic long-distance athlete known for becoming the oldest marathon finisher in the world, died at age 114 after being hit by a vehicle in a fatal hit-and-run accident in his hometown of Beas Pind, India.

Singh was walking across the road on Monday, July 14, when a car struck him and drove away. He died later at a local hospital from his injuries. His son, Harvinder Singh, confirmed the tragic news and stated that officials are investigating the incident.

Running Legend Who Broke Age Barriers

Fauja Singh, Oldest Marathon Finisher in History, Dies in Hit-and-Run Fauja Singh, Oldest Marathon Finisher in History, Dies in Hit-and-Run

Fauja Singh didn't tie up his running shoes until he was 89, but once he did, he was an endurance and optimism icon. His debut marathon, the 2000 London Marathon, took him 6 hours and 54 minutes to complete, which is remarkable for any man his age.

By 2003, he had established his personal best of 5 hours and 40 minutes in the Toronto Waterfront Marathon, running in the 90+ age category, TMZ Sports reports.

Singh then continued to break several world records in different senior age groups and emerged as a source of hope for aged athletes worldwide.

More Than a Runner and a Global Inspiration

Singh's impact spread far beyond marathons. He was awarded many accolades in his lifetime, including the Pride of India title, the British Empire Medal, and the Ellis Island Medal of Honor.

In 2004 and 2012, he was privileged to bear the Olympic torch.

Singh was also the inspiration and soul of his running club, Sikhs In The City, which made plans to celebrate his upcoming birthday by redoubling efforts to construct a Fauja Singh Clubhouse along his favorite training path.

Lifestyle of Discipline and Purpose

Despite retiring competitively from running in 2013, Singh continued an active lifestyle, walking as much as 10 miles daily. He credited his extraordinary health and longevity to a straightforward yet potent equation: vegetarian eating, no tobacco, and no alcohol.

Although he is widely known internationally as the oldest marathon finisher in the world, Guinness World Records never officially confirmed his record because there was no birth certificate, an uncommon problem among those born during early 20th-century rural India.

"Running showed me kindness and brought me back to life by making me forget all my traumas and sorrows," Singh told CNN in an interview. He was 102 years old at that time.

Originally published on sportsworldnews.com

© Copyright 2025 Sports World News, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.
Most Read
Elon Musk Backs Off Donald Trump Clash as Tesla Stock

Elon Musk, Trump Fans Seek Truth on X Over 'Epstein Files' After POTUS Claims It's a 'Conspiracy'

Former MLB Pitcher Daniel Serafini Convicted of First-Degree Murder
Former MLB Pitcher Daniel Serafini Convicted of First-Degree Murder in Father-in-Law's 2021 Killing
patrick-hendry-6xeDIZgoPaw-unsplash
Methane Gas Legally Redefined as 'Green Energy' by Louisiana Lawmakers Despite Contributing to Global Warming
Trump eats Epstein files art
Trump Eats the Epstein Files in 'Genius' New L.A. Street Art: 'Needs to Be on Billboards Everywhere'
Former US Attorney Warns Trump’s Threats Against Rosie O’Donnell Are
Former US Attorney Warns Trump's Threats Against Rosie O'Donnell Are 'Claiming Powers of Full-Blown Dictator'
Editor's Pick
Robert Francis Prevost
World

Who Is Cardinal Robert Francis Prevost? First American Pope To Be Known As 'Pope Leo XIV'

European Space Agency
Science

Soviet Kosmos 482 Spacecraft Likely Crashed To Earth After 53 Years In Orbit

Robot
World

Robot 'Attacks' Human In Chinese Factory: What Went Wrong And Should We Be Scared?

India and Pakistan are locked in an escalating diplomatic war of words after New Delhi said Islamabad was linked to a militant attack on tourists in Indian-administered Kashmir
India

Why Is India Attacking Pakistan and What is Operation Sindoor: What You Need to Know