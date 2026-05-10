Tesla Issues Cybertruck Recall For Over 170 Models Suffering From Brake, Wheel Assembly Defect

Tesla has now issued a recall for as many as 170 Cybertruck electric pickup vehicles after discovering two major issues, including brake rotor and wheel assembly defects that have plagued owners for a long time already.

The latest recall adds to the long list of issues that customers, Tesla, and government agencies have found on the Cybertruck, with the problems continuing to manifest in the electric vehicle.

Tesla Issues New Cybertruck Recall That Affects Over 170 EVs

The National Highway Traffic and Safety Administration (NHTSA) shared that Tesla issued a recall for a total of 173 rear-wheel-drive Cybertruck Long Range units released between 2024 and 2026 for a critical fix of an issue.

The problem centers on the Cybertruck's wheel assembly, which also affects its brake rotors, and Tesla is now asking all of the affected vehicles to schedule an appointment with dealerships to fix the issue.

Brake Rotor, Wheel Assembly Defects on Cybertruck

It was revealed by Tesla that the issue involves the Cybertruck models equipped with the 18-inch steel wheels, where the brake rotor stud holes may crack and cause the entire wheel assembly to detach completely from the EV.

According to the NHTSA, Tesla will replace the front and rear brake rotors, hubs, and lug nuts on its Cybertruck free of charge.

According to Digital Trends, this is the latest defect found on Tesla's controversial electric pickup truck, adding to the growing list of issues found on the EV.

In its shipment year alone, Tesla saw around six issues on the Cybertruck, which all resulted in recalls that had the faulty parts replaced.

Most of the issues people had with the Cybertruck are due to quality as most parts break or detach from where they are supposed to be.

Originally published on Tech Times