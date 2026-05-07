Former iRobot CEO Reveals New AI Robot Pets Venture Called ‘Familiars’

Former iRobot CEO Colin Angle is now the CEO and co-founder of Familiar Machines & Magic and has revealed his latest venture

It's none other AI robot pets called "Familiars."

Former iRobot CEO Reveals New Venture

According to a report by CNET, these AI robot pets were unveiled at The Wall Street Journal's Future of Everything conference.

They are described as essentially looking like a stuffed toy. It can stand on all four legs and has a microphone, vision, and audio system. They function like a pet animal designed to provide companionship.

Familiar Machines & Magic's website describes these robots as A reliable presence that offers support when you need it, from engaging kids in screen-free play, to serving as a non-judgmental listener when you need to vent."

The website adds that a Familiar can respond to tone of voice and body language, learns household rhythms, and are built for long-term connection.

Are Familiars Supposed to Replace Pets?

However, a company spokesperson was quick to clear the air about these robots.

The spokesperson stressed that a Familiar "has nothing to do with replacing pets."

"Pets and Familiars do completely different things, and households can benefit from one or both," the spokesperson said.

The spokesperson also went on to suggest that those who will benefit most from having a Familiar "people who would value an emotionally intelligent presence in the home and aren't waiting for science fiction to show up."

Originally published on Tech Times