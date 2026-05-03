The Daily Wire Slashes Half of Workforce as Ben Shapiro YouTube Viewership Plummets by 85% Since Last Year

The Daily Wire has confirmed mass layoffs across multiple teams, dealing a sharp blow to the conservative media empire Ben Shapiro co-founded into a billion-dollar operation a decade ago.

The company's restructuring, announced on 1 May 2026, came through a spokesperson statement citing investment in new production formats and geographic expansion. Former employee Candace Owens immediately alleged that more than 50% of staff had been removed, a claim the outlet's own editor-in-chief publicly dismissed as 'insane.'

The cuts arrive as third-party analytics data point to a sharp erosion in Shapiro's digital reach, with his YouTube channel shedding an estimated 85% of its monthly viewership from a late 2023 peak.

Confirmed and Disputed Claims at The Daily Wire

In a statement provided to The Wrap on 1 May 2026, a Daily Wire spokesperson confirmed the restructuring 'included layoffs to a number of teams,' with cuts 'largely concentrated' at its Nashville production office. No headcount figures were provided. The company said it would continue investing in editorial and investigative journalism, having recently established a Washington DC bureau with White House briefing room credentials.

Political reporter Cameron Arcand, who covered the DC beat for the outlet, confirmed on X that he had been 'impacted by layoffs today at The Daily Wire.' He described the situation as 'tough news' and said he was seeking new opportunities in journalism and communications.

Hey friends, tough news to share.



I was impacted by layoffs today at The Daily Wire, so I am looking for opportunities in journalism/communications here in D.C.



Any suggestions are welcomed! — Cameron Arcand (@cameron_arcand) May 1, 2026

Candace Owens, fired from The Daily Wire in 2024, posted on X that she was 'hearing that the Daily Wire laid off over 50% of their staff today,' later revising the estimate upward to 'more like 60%.'

Yes, the company had layoffs today. It’s always really tough.



No, it was nowhere near 50% of the company.



That’s insane, and also insane to post without verifying. https://t.co/OsNJi13DD7 — Brent Scher (@BrentScher) May 1, 2026

Editor-in-chief Brent Scher responded directly on X: 'Yes, the company had layoffs today. It's always really tough. No, it was nowhere near 50% of the company. That's insane, and also insane to post without verifying.' Independent industry tracker layoffhedge.com estimated approximately 100 roles cut, representing roughly half of the remaining workforce at the time of publication.

The Collapse of Shapiro's YouTube Audience

The layoffs coincide with what analytics data describe as a significant audience collapse. Channel analytics from vidiq show Shapiro's YouTube channel attracting approximately 28 million views in the past 30 days while shedding 20,000 subscribers in the same window. Independent trackers report monthly viewership reached approximately 170 million during the channel's late 2023 peak, a comparison that places the current decline at roughly 85%. Neither YouTube nor The Daily Wire has confirmed that specific figure.

Earnings data from HypeAuditor show Shapiro's estimated monthly YouTube income declining from approximately $8,338 (around £6,600) in April 2024 to a range of $3,882 to $5,318 (approximately £3,060 to £4,200) by March 2026.

A mid-2025 analysis by Chaotic Era noted Shapiro posted a net loss of 10,000 subscribers in a single quarter, while Tucker Carlson gained 1.2 million followers across platforms and Candace Owens added 2.8 million subscribers in the same period.

Shapiro's podcast has followed a similar trajectory. Publicly available rankings on Spotify and Apple Podcasts show programmes hosted by Shawn Ryan, Tucker Carlson and Candace Owens all placing above The Ben Shapiro Show. His Facebook page is no longer among the ten most-engaged political accounts in the United States, according to CAP Action data cited in the same Chaotic Era analysis, despite Meta's algorithmic changes to boost political content in 2025.

How Overextended Expansion Deepened Financial Strain

The financial strain visible in the 1 May announcement has been building for over a year. Co-founder Jeremy Boreing stepped down as co-CEO on 18 March 2025, with Caleb Robinson assuming sole control of the chief executive role. Boreing, who had been co-CEO since 2019, told staff in a memo that he would shift into an advisory capacity and remain as a host on the company's monthly Daily Wire Backstage programme.

Shortly after Boreing's departure, The Daily Wire shuttered Bentkey, its children's streaming service marketed as a conservative alternative to Disney. The closure, reported by Niche Gamer in April 2025, came after an initial investment of approximately $100 million (roughly £79 million) in original programming, which included an animated series described by critics as imitative of the hit Australian children's show Bluey. Multiple outlets reported during the same period that the company retained bankruptcy counsel, though no formal proceedings have been filed.

Daily Wire fired almost all of their employees today. I’m sure Ben Shapiro will offer a kind public message today, addressing the sudden lay offs and thanking those employees for their hard work and dedication over the years—



Just kidding guys, it’s Ben Shapiro. https://t.co/h6xoP3d2J4 — Candace Owens (@RealCandaceO) May 2, 2026

The 1 May round follows what layoffhedge.com identifies as a first wave in April 2025, when the Nashville outlet cut roughly a quarter of its staff. Combined, the tracker estimates cumulative job losses now exceed 60% of total headcount over 13 months.

In a January 2026 interview with Podcast News Daily, Boreing said the outlet generated over $200 million (approximately £158 million) in annual revenue at its peak. The gap between that figure and the scale of contraction now under way is one the company has not publicly addressed.

The outlet, which spent a decade positioning itself as the corrective to bloated, ideologically compromised legacy media, is now navigating a version of the same reckoning it was built to replace.

Originally published on IBTimes UK