U.S. International Relations

Iran Offers Deal to Reopen Strait of Hormuz as U.S. Holds Firm on Nuclear Demands

Iran's Bold Offer to Reopen Strait of Hormuz Could End War—But at What Nuclear Cost?

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Iran has tightened control over the Strait of Hormuz with
U.S. naval presence intensifies in the Strait of Hormuz during fragile ceasefire negotiations

Tehran has submitted a fresh diplomatic proposal via Pakistan intermediaries, agreeing to reopen the vital Strait of Hormuz to commercial shipping and halt hostilities, while kicking nuclear negotiations down the road. This comes amid stalled direct talks since an April 8 ceasefire, following U.S.-Israeli strikes launched February 28 that shut the strait and spiked global oil prices to $108/barrel.

Strategic Breakdown

The proposal separates the immediate crisis—ending the two-month war and restoring 20% of global oil flows—from Iran's nuclear program, which Washington demands dismantle key facilities for. President Trump met national security aides April 27 to discuss it, but officials like Marco Rubio insist nuclear limits remain non-negotiable.

Iran's President told Pakistan's PM Tehran "offered a lot but not enough," signaling internal divisions over concessions. U.S. sources call it diplomatic posturing, with no quick acceptance likely.

Economic Stakes

Impact AreaCurrent DisruptionPost-Deal Potential
Oil Prices$108 Brent (up 6%)Drop to $80-90
Global Trade20M barrels/day blockedFull resumption
U.S. Inflation+2% projected hitStabilized by summer

The strait handles 21% of world oil; its closure has cost economies billions, with Iran facing domestic layoffs and rent crises.

Broader Geopolitics

This fits Trump's "short and powerful" pressure strategy, including reviewed strike options, while Iran seeks reparations and Hormuz authority recognition. Russia and China back Tehran, complicating NATO dynamics amid Ukraine stalemate. Next talks could hinge on Pakistan mediation; watch for White House response by May 5.

Optimism fades as Trump warns "no turning back" without a real deal.

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