Iran Reportedly Gives U.S. Response To Document Seeking To End The War

Iran gave the U.S. its response to the latest version of the document seeking to end the war, according to a new report.

Axios journalist Barak Ravid said in a social media publication that the response was given through Pakistani mediators.

🚨🇮🇷🇵🇰🇺🇸Iran delivered on Thursday to the U.S. through the Pakistani mediators its response to the latest U.S. amendments on the agreement to end the war, a regional source tells me — Barak Ravid (@BarakRavid) May 1, 2026

CNBC detailed that oil prices fell as a result, with the U.S. benchmark West Texas Intermediate dropping more than 2% to less than $103 a barrel. The international benchmark, Brent crude, also fell on the news.

However, it is unclear whether the development could signify progress towards the end of the war. Another report noted that Iran is using the ceasefire to retrieve missiles and other weapons buried underground during hostilities.

Citing people familiar with the matter, NBC News detailed that Tehran is looking to rebuild its military capabilities should hostilities resume. The ceasefire does not have a deadline even though negotiations are deadlocked.

U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) commander, Admiral Brad Cooper, was scheduled to brief Trump and members of his national security team on options to break the standstill, including a "short and powerful" military action. The president is expected to make a decision in the following days.

The U.S. military is also considering sending a hypersonic missile to the Middle East, according to another report. CENTCOM made the request after determining that Iran has moved missile launchers out of the range of its Precision Strike missile, a person familiar with the matter told Bloomberg.

The New York Post noted that, should the request be approved, it would be the first time the U.S. deploys a hypersonic missile, which has not yet been declared as fully operational.

The Dark Eagle has a reported range of 1,725 miles and is made for "long range conventional precision strike capability" against "time-sensitive and heavily defended targets."

Elsewhere in the report, Bloomberg detailed that each missile costs $15 million and there are less than ten, with batteries costing about $2.7 billion.

Trump is also facing a deadline at the domestic level, as Friday marks the 60-day period under the War Powers Resolution related to military action in the war.

CNBC noted that, under the law, a president must withdraw troops within 60 days of notifying Congress of their deployment unless lawmakers authorize an extended presence, something that has not happened.

However, the administration said that the ceasefire announced in early April meant the war was "terminated" and would allow it to resume hostilities without resorting to Congress.

"For War Powers Resolution purposes, the hostilities that began on Saturday, February ​28, have terminated," an official told MS Now.

Originally published on IBTimes