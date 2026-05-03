Anthony Edwards Injury Update: How Serious Is Timberwolves Star's Knee Issue Heading Into Spurs Series?

MINNEAPOLIS — Minnesota Timberwolves superstar Anthony Edwards remains week to week with a bone bruise and hyperextension in his left knee, a diagnosis that has the Western Conference contenders navigating the early stages of their second-round playoff series against the San Antonio Spurs without their dynamic leading scorer as they await his potential return. The 24-year-old All-Star avoided serious structural damage after suffering the injury in Game 4 of Minnesota's first-round series against the Denver Nuggets, providing relief to a franchise hoping for a deep postseason run.

Edwards went down in the second quarter of Minnesota's Game 4 victory over Denver on April 26 after landing awkwardly while contesting a shot. He immediately grabbed his left knee and was helped to the locker room. An MRI the following day confirmed a bone bruise and hyperextension with no ligament tears, a significant positive in what could have been a season-altering injury for the Timberwolves' franchise player. Head coach Chris Finch described Edwards as still "week to week" in recent comments, offering no firm timeline for his return.

The injury has forced Minnesota to adjust without its leading scorer, who averaged nearly 29 points per game during the regular season. Edwards missed the remainder of the Nuggets series and is expected to sit out at least the start of the Spurs matchup, which tips off early in the week. NBA insider Shams Charania reported the injury requires a minimum two-week recovery, though Edwards' reputation as a quick healer nicknamed "the Wolverine" leaves open the possibility of an earlier return, potentially by Game 3 or 4 of the second round.

Timberwolves fans and analysts breathed a collective sigh of relief when imaging ruled out ACL or other ligament damage. Bone bruises, while painful and limiting, typically heal with rest and rehabilitation, though they can cause lingering soreness and reduced explosiveness. Edwards has dealt with nagging lower-body issues throughout the 2025-26 season, including patellar tendinitis in his right knee, adding another layer of caution to his recovery protocol.

Finch and the Timberwolves' medical staff are taking a conservative approach. The team has emphasized load management and gradual ramp-up once Edwards is cleared for on-court activity. Practice sessions have included light shooting for the star guard, but full-contact participation remains days or weeks away depending on how the knee responds. The organization has leaned on veterans and role players to fill the scoring void, with mixed results against Denver before closing out the series.

The timing could not be more critical for Minnesota. After advancing past the Nuggets, the Timberwolves now face Victor Wembanyama and a dangerous Spurs team in the Western Conference semifinals. Edwards' absence places increased pressure on players like Julius Randle, Mike Conley and emerging contributors to step up offensively while the defense, already a team strength, carries a heavier load. Finch has praised the group's resilience but acknowledged the challenge of replacing Edwards' scoring punch and playmaking.

Medical experts note that bone bruises in athletes often require two to six weeks of recovery depending on severity and individual healing factors. Edwards' youth and elite athleticism work in his favor, but rushing back risks further aggravation or compensatory injuries elsewhere. The Timberwolves have access to top sports medicine resources, including advanced rehabilitation techniques and monitoring technology to track swelling and strength metrics.

Edwards himself has remained positive in limited public comments, expressing confidence in his teammates and eagerness to return when cleared. His absence has highlighted the depth Minnesota built during the regular season, though the playoffs demand star-level production. The team's ability to win without him in the closing games against Denver offers hope, but sustaining that level against San Antonio will test their limits.

Playoff history shows star injuries can swing series outcomes. Teams like the 2023 Nuggets proved resilient without key pieces at times, but consistent elite production usually proves decisive in later rounds. For Minnesota, the goal is to stay competitive early in the Spurs series while positioning Edwards for a impactful return if the series extends. Finch has not ruled out any specific game but stressed patience.

The broader NBA landscape watches closely. Edwards has emerged as one of the league's most exciting young talents, blending scoring, athleticism and leadership. His health remains vital not only for Minnesota's championship aspirations but for the league's narrative heading deeper into the postseason. Speculation about his return will dominate discussions until he steps back on the court.

Rehabilitation updates will come frequently as the series progresses. The Timberwolves plan to provide daily availability reports while shielding specifics of Edwards' treatment. Fans can expect cautious optimism from the organization, balancing the desire for his presence with the long-term health of their cornerstone player.

As the Western Conference semifinals begin, the Timberwolves face a pivotal test. Edwards' knee injury, while not season-ending, forces strategic adjustments and tests team depth at the worst possible time. His potential mid-series return could shift momentum, but Minnesota must first prove it can compete without its star. The coming weeks will reveal much about the franchise's resilience and Edwards' recovery timeline.

Originally published on ibtimes.com.au