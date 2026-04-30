Sports

NBA Trade Rumors: How Needy Are Mavs to Get Kevin Durant in Offseason?

What will the Dallas gain from getting one of the best scorers in the league?

By

Facing the Los Angeles Lakers in the first round of the NBA Playoffs must have been very tough even for a young Houston Rockets squad. Even with Kevin Durant, the team is struggling to win, although they successfully extended the series to Game 6 with today's win.

Moments like this are crucial for a rebuilding franchise. Most unexpectedly, this offseason, Durant could be traded to any team, but the Dallas Mavericks can benefit the most from one of the best scorers in the league.

Rockets Facing Pressure After Playoff Struggles

Kevin Durant

Durant's stint with the Rockets has been disrupted by inconsistent availability due to lingering injuries, limiting his impact during a critical stretch of the season.

His uneven playoff performances have only intensified scrutiny, with analysts and insiders questioning whether Houston can realistically contend with its current core.

Trade Rumors Surround Kevin Durant's Future

Speculation around Durant's long-term future continues to grow. Reports indicate that the Rockets' front office could explore trade options if a compelling offer emerges, especially as the team reassesses its direction following early playoff struggles.

Mavericks Emerge as a Potential Landing Spot

According to NBA insider Michael Pina of The Ringer, several teams could enter the conversation for Durant if he becomes available, including the Dallas Mavericks.

While Dallas lacks a deep pool of trade assets, the franchise is reportedly monitoring potential blockbuster scenarios to strengthen its championship ambitions.

Proposed Trade Package and Key Pieces

A theoretical deal from FadeAwayWorld could send Klay Thompson, P.J. Washington, Caleb Martin, Max Christie, and multiple future first-round picks to Houston in exchange for Durant.

While costly, the package would provide the Rockets with depth, flexibility, and long-term assets to retool their roster.

A few days ago, Thompson was also involved in a trade rumor. This time, he was linked to the Lakers, Orlando Magic, and Charlotte Hornets.

How Durant Could Transform Dallas

Despite his age, Durant remains one of the NBA's most efficient scorers, averaging 26.0 points per game on elite shooting splits this season.

The Slim Reaper's presence would instantly elevate Dallas' offensive ceiling and provide veteran leadership for rising star Cooper Flagg, who won this year's Rookie of the Year.

Rockets Weigh Rebuild Possibilities

If Houston ultimately moves Durant, this will be the end of an era for the star. Alperen Sengun and other young players will have a new chemistry with more capable and flexible players who could develop over time.

Originally published on sportsworldnews.com

Tags
Kevin durant, Dallas mavericks, Nba trade rumors
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