Baby Born Prematurely Aboard ITA Airways Flight From Dakar to Rome

A woman who was seven months pregnant unexpectedly gave birth aboard an ITA Airways flight.

The flight was on its way to Rome from Dakar, the capital of Senegal.

Woman Gives Birth on ITA Airways Flight

According to a report by TravelPulse, the woman went into labor around an hour after takeoff. She safely delivered her baby with the help of a doctor and a nurse who happened to be onboard.

"On flight AZ855, which departed from Dakar last night and was headed to Rome Fiumicino, about an hour after takeoff a woman who was seven months pregnant prematurely gave birth to a baby," the airline revealed in its statement, which was written in both Italian and English.

Both the mother and the baby are reportedly in good condition.

First Birth on an ITA Airways Flight

ITA Airways has announced the "happy and unexpected" event on social media, according to Wanted in Rome. The airline also confirmed that this event is actually quite history-making for the airline.

"The baby, in perfect health, is the first child ever born on board an ITA Airways aircraft," the airline revealed in its statement.

The statement added, "The airline wishes him a wonderful life full of joy."

Originally published on Travelers Today