India Becomes Biggest Market For ChatGPT Images 2.0 as AI Portrait Craze Explodes

OpenAI has confirmed that India became the largest market for ChatGPT Images 2.0 after the AI image-generation feature launched globally last week.

The upgraded tool quickly gained popularity among users, creating stylized portraits, fantasy artwork, avatars, and social media visuals using simple text prompts.

ChatGPT Images 2.0 Sees Massive Growth in India

According to OpenAI, India generated the highest level of activity for ChatGPT Images 2.0 during the launch period.

Data from Sensor Tower estimated nearly 5 million ChatGPT app downloads in India during the rollout week, far surpassing the approximately 2 million downloads recorded in the United States.

OpenAI noted that many Indian users are using the feature for self-expression and artistic experimentation rather than strictly productivity-related purposes.

Users have been transforming ordinary selfies into cinematic portraits, tarot-inspired illustrations, fashion moodboards, and fantasy-themed visuals.

Others are also utilizing the tool to restore old family photographs and create personalized artwork for social media platforms.

AI Image Generation Competition

The launch of ChatGPT Images 2.0 comes as competition in AI-generated visuals intensifies worldwide.

OpenAI upgraded the model with improved prompt understanding, sharper image quality, and more accurate text rendering across multiple languages, including Hindi and Bengali.

According to TechCrunch, the new system also features enhanced reasoning capabilities that allow the AI to generate refined outputs and multiple visual variations from a single request.

At the same time, these improvements strengthen OpenAI's presence against competitors such as Google, whose AI image tools have also gained traction in India and other emerging markets.

Emerging Markets Fuel Global AI Expansion

Although overall global engagement growth remained relatively steady, several emerging markets recorded significant increases in ChatGPT downloads after the launch.

Sensor Tower data showed strong growth in countries including Pakistan, Vietnam, and Indonesia, with some regions experiencing download increases of up to 79% week-over-week.

Originally published on Tech Times