Tech

Friendster Returns as In-Person Social App That Only Works Through Real-Life Connections

Can Friendster compete in today's social media era?

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Before Facebook, Instagram, Tumblr, and even MySpace, Friendster had existed as one of the earliest social networking platforms. Right now, it's reportedly making an unexpected comeback with a completely different vision for all users.

After shutting down in 2018, the iconic domain was revived by entrepreneur Mike Carson, who reportedly purchased Friendster.com for around $30,000 through a deal involving Bitcoin and a revenue-generating domain name.

Friendster's New Vision Focuses On Real-Life Socializing

Friendster Returns as In-Person Social App Friendster Returns as In-Person Social App

Unlike modern platforms that prioritize endless scrolling and algorithm-driven engagement, the new Friendster focuses on real-world interaction. The redesigned iOS app introduces a unique feature that only allows users to add friends by physically tapping phones together in person, encouraging face-to-face connections instead of online-only relationships.

Carson's version of Friendster challenges today's dominant social media model. Instead of rewarding screen time and viral content, the app is designed to push users away from passive scrolling and toward real-world meetups.

One of its most unusual features is a relationship decay system. Friendships gradually weaken if users stop meeting in person. If two friends fail to interact for a year, their digital connection slowly fades, reflecting how real-life relationships naturally evolve.

A Social Network Built Around Human Connection

According to BoingBoing, the updated Friendster app still supports communication through mutual connections. Users can message friends of friends, creating a more community-driven network rather than one dominated by strangers or algorithmic recommendations.

Although premium features are planned for the future, Carson says monetization is not the immediate priority. The focus is instead on building a platform centered around healthier, more meaningful social interaction.

Can Friendster Compete In Today's Social Media Era?

Friendster's revival comes at a time when concerns about screen addiction, online toxicity, and algorithm-driven engagement are growing globally.

Its "real-world-first" approach could appeal to users looking for more authentic interactions and less digital noise. However, whether this unconventional model can compete with established giants like Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok remains uncertain.

Originally published on Tech Times

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