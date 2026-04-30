Amazon Leo Satellite Internet Service to Challenge Starlink With Faster Speeds, Global Connectivity

Amazon is continuing its ambitious Project Leo satellite internet network even as it navigates recent deployment delays.

CEO Andy Jassy confirmed during the company's latest earnings call that the low-Earth-orbit (LEO) communications system is expected to begin commercial operations within the next few months.

Amazon Claims Faster Speeds Than Starlink

From the get-go, Amazon's initiative is designed to compete directly with SpaceX's Starlink by delivering high-speed global internet access at more affordable prices.

Jassy stated that Amazon Leo is engineered to outperform existing satellite internet services. The company projects download speeds that could be roughly twice as fast as current competitors, with upload speeds potentially up to six times higher.

These performance targets place Amazon in direct competition with SpaceX's Starlink network, which already operates more than 10,000 satellites worldwide.

In contrast, Amazon's initial Leo deployment is expected to include around 250 satellites as it scales operations.

Major Airline and Telecom Partnerships Secured

Despite still being in early stages, the Seattle giant has already secured several high-profile partnerships for Leo. Companies such as Delta Air Lines, JetBlue, AT&T, Vodafone, DirecTV, and NASA have signed agreements tied to the upcoming satellite network, CNET reported.

Delta has also announced plans to connect half of its aircraft fleet to Amazon Leo by 2028, signaling strong industry confidence in the system's long-term viability.

Globalstar Acquisition Strengthens Direct-to-Device Plans

Amazon also highlighted its acquisition of Globalstar as a key component of Leo's future capabilities. Globalstar currently supports emergency satellite connectivity features for devices such as the iPhone and Apple Watch.

Through this technology, Amazon aims to expand Leo's functionality into direct-to-device communication, enabling emergency messaging, improved location sharing, and connectivity in remote or disaster-affected areas.

Expanding Global Internet Access Goals

Amazon treats Project Leo as a long-term solution to global connectivity gaps. The company estimates that billions of people still lack reliable broadband access, while many businesses and government operations remain underserved due to infrastructure limitations.

Satellite-based internet is seen as a potential way to bridge this divide and provide more consistent global coverage.

Launch Challenges Are On Their Way

However, the program has also faced technical setbacks. A recent issue involving Blue Origin's New Glenn Mission 3 resulted in a satellite being placed into the wrong orbit.

The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has since grounded the launch vehicle pending investigation, which could impact future deployment timelines for Amazon Leo.

Despite these challenges, Amazon believes it can position Leo better than Starlink soon. It's all about timing.

Originally published on Tech Times