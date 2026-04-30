Apple Watch Saves Lives in New China Campaign Showcasing Emergency Rescue Stories

Apple has launched a new emotional marketing campaign in China titled "Thankfully, I Was Wearing It," spotlighting real-life stories of users whose lives were impacted by the Apple Watch during medical emergencies.

Developed in partnership with TBWAMedia Arts Lab China, the campaign focuses on how wearable technology is evolving beyond fitness tracking into personal safety and health protection.

Apple Watch Safety Features Take Center Stage

The campaign focuses on key safety functions of the Apple Watch, including Fall Detection, Crash Detection, and abnormal heart rate notifications. These features are designed to automatically respond when a user is in distress, even when they are unable to call for help themselves.

Apple highlighted three users, Me Junyan, Chen Huimin, and Yang Xiao, whose experiences demonstrate how these tools operate in real-world emergencies. Their stories were published on Apple's official Chinese website as part of the campaign rollout, according to MacMagazine.

Emergency Response Feature Credited in Life-Threatening Crash

One of the most striking cases featured in the campaign involves a severe car accident in which a user lost consciousness after impact.

According to Apple's account, the Apple Watch automatically detected the crash and triggered an emergency call to first responders.

This rapid response is credited with ensuring that emergency services were alerted quickly, potentially saving the user's life during a critical situation.

'Thankfully, I Was Wearing It' Inspired by Real User Sentiment

According to 9to5Mac, TBWA stated that the campaign title originated from a recurring phrase used by Apple Watch owners after surviving emergencies.

The message says that growing trust in wearable devices that not only track health but also actively intervene during life-threatening events.

For the Cupertino giant, Apple Watch isn't just a smartwatch we wear, but it's also a proactive safety companion we can use whenever we encounter a dangerous situation.

Podcast Expands Real-Life Storytelling

As part of the campaign, Apple also released a special episode of the Chinese podcast "你，静不下来" ("You Just Can't Settle Down").

Hosted by interviewer Li Jing, the episode features in-depth conversations with the three users sharing their personal experiences.

Originally published on Tech Times